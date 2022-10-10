IT business process Outsourcing (BPO) Market to grow by USD 281.25 bn by 2026, Need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market size is expected to increase by USD 281.25 billion, at a CAGR of 8.12% from 2021 to 2026. The Type segment will generate maximum revenue in the IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market, owing to the access to local talent and advanced technologies that enable a client to maintain a lean staff.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IT Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market 2022-2026

IT business process Outsourcing (BPO) Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency

Growing digital transformation in organizations

Increased adoption of software-defined infrastructure

Also, A development in the information technology BPO market that is anticipated to have a favorable impact in the upcoming years is the rise of emerging nations as call center destinations. Organizations can better coordinate their processes through outsourcing, which also increases operational effectiveness. They can improve client satisfaction and cut operating expenses thanks to it.

IT business process Outsourcing (BPO) Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Accenture Plc: The company offers IT business process outsourcing services for Intelligent Finance Operations, Supply Chain, Sourcing and Procurement, Banking, and Marketing.

Acora Ltd: The company offers solutions and services for digital security and automotive.

Capgemini Service SAS: The company offers IT business process outsourcing services for SAP consultant finance and controlling, data warehousing, and business analysis automation.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.: The company offers IT business process outsourcing services for digital processes and intelligent automation.

Concentrix Corp.: The company offers IT business process outsourcing services for application services and modernization, artificial intelligence, cloud enablement, and core modernization.

Reasons to Buy IT Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market vendors

IT business process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.12% Market growth 2022-2026 $281.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, India, The Philippines, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Acora Ltd, Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Concentrix Corp., Dofort Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Helpware Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., ITC Ltd., Outsource Accelerator Ventures OPC, Solutions Connected LLC, Tag EServices Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Unisys Corp., Unity Communications LLC, Wipro Ltd., and CGI INC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

