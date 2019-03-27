IT By Design Announces New York Times Bestseller to Highlight Conference

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT By Design, a market leader of providing Engineering Talent to IT Service Providers, is pleased to announce John C. Maxwell as the Keynote Speaker for the company's inaugural partner event - Build IT (www.itbd.net/buildit).

Best known as a #1 New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker; Mr. Maxwell began his life-long pursuit of making a difference in the lives of people 50 years ago as pastor of a small Ohioan church. In the five decades since, John has been equipping others to do remarkable things around the world. He has been called the #1 leader in business by the AMA and the world's most influential leadership expert by Inc.

Kam Attwal-Kaila, ITBD Chief Culture Officer said, "I can't put into words how excited we were to have John confirm his availability to be our Keynote Speaker. His body of work is unparalleled, but it's the alignment of his core values and the vision we have for Build IT that makes this partnership so thrilling. He has fans throughout the world, many being peppered throughout the IT Channel."

While workshops are the foundation of Build IT's agenda, Mr. Maxwell's keynote will be a certain highlight. The event's goal is to educate business owners within the IT Channel, and arm them with information that can become a catalyst for positive change across all organizational functions. This objective aligns with Mr. Maxwell's mission of helping others realize their significance and potential, and together will impact attending leaders in immediate ways.

Mr. Maxwell added, "I am thrilled to join the ITBD team for their inaugural Build IT conference and for the opportunity to bring value to their audience. The care they've taken to create a conference that adds value to business owners and professionals at every turn is very exciting, and I am thrilled to play a part in launching what I believe will be many successful conferences to come."

About ITBD: IT By Design provides high-quality MSP-Ready Talent to Information Technology (IT) Solutions Providers that consistently exceed Partner expectations. IT By Design is the go-to provider for Dedicated Remote Engineers, 24x7x365 NOC services, and White Labeled Helpdesk solutions. Having been a successful MSP ourselves since 2003, we guarantee our peers accountability, reliability, and integrity.

SOURCE IT By Design