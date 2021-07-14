IT By Design Appoints New Brand Ambassador To Its Top 50 Channel Event

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IT By Design (ITBD), a market leader for providing engineering talent and education to IT service providers, announced today a new partnership with Matt Solomon, CEO of Channel Halo, as its new Brand Ambassador to its "Top 50" channel conference, Build IT Live. This annual event is being held August 30 – September 1 in Jersey City, New Jersey. This partnership will focus on strengthening the event's objective to invest in education and learning to drive growth and scalability in the MSP channel.

Focused on addressing nine business domains for MSPs, Build IT Live is a unique three-day conference where each attendee receives a bound book that contains templates, tools, and processes, and attends breakout sessions led by an industry subject matter expert. The event is committed to maintaining an education-focused experience and guarantees no product or vendor sales pitches to attendees.

"Build IT Live flipped the script on MSP events by removing vendor pitches and making it all about education and learning," said Solomon. "The fact that you can walk away with an entire booklet of tool sets to help grow your MSP makes this an investment in yourself and your business."

For more than 16 years, Solomon has worked in sales and business development. He has had the unique experience of working with a start-up company (ID Agent) and helped it grow from 0 to 1,500 partners in a two-year period through acquisition. It then later grew to more than 4,000, making it one of the fastest-growing companies within the channel, in decades. Post-acquisition, he became Vice President of Business Development at Kaseya.

"We're very excited to have Matt onboard as Brand Ambassador to help us further strengthen the mission of Build IT Live," said IT By Design President, Kam Kaila. "Together, we are committed to investing in the growth of the MSP channel with executive education and thought-leadership. Build IT Live does just that."

Build IT is IT By Design's education-focused suite of services which includes Build IT Live, its annual industry conference; Build IT University, an online university for on-demand educational content; and Build IT Communities of Practice (CoP), a cohort-based learning model led by a domain expert educator to support the development of business deliverables.

To learn more about Build IT Live 2021, visit www.buildit-live.net

About IT By Design

With more than two decades of experience as a technology services provider—first as an MSP, and then for MSPs—IT by Design (ITBD) helps clients navigate the volatile technical landscape. As the authority on MSP-trained technical talent, it understands the challenges our customers face when recruiting team members. ITBD addresses those issues through many solutions: dedicated staffing, 24x7x365 NOC services, helpdesk solutions, RMM virtual admin, vCIO consulting, security, and professional services. ITBD is headquartered in New Jersey and also has facilities in India and the Philippines. Learn more about ITBD at www.itbd.net

About Matt Solomon

Recognized as an award-winning speaker, a thought leader, and a social media influencer in the channel, Matt Solomon has been featured in several industry publications, attended & spoke at 150+ industry events, and been part of 40+ industry awards. Most recently, Matt has launched his own company, Channel Halo (www.channelhalo.com), helping vendors and MSPs with go-to-market strategies, social selling, and presentation skills.

