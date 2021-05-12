IT By Design Establishes Operations in the Philippines

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IT By Design, (ITBD), a market leader for providing engineering talent to IT service providers, announced today the expansion of its global workforce in the Philippines. This new location now adds to the company's Headquarters in Jersey City and its two additional offices in India to increase its support for global business operations and to continue to deliver the best service possible to its MSP clients.

As the largest privately-owned MSP in the country, ITBD has always been focused on supporting and providing solutions to the MSP channel. For nearly 20 years, the company has shown year-over-year growth and continues to strengthen its brand on an international level for both clients and workforce.

"I am so excited to share the news of our expansion into the Philippines," said Sunny Kaila, CEO of IT By Design. "This is an amazing opportunity for us to access great technical talent in the Philippines and to continue to support the MSP channel with innovative products and services designed specifically to help them grow."

ITBD will offer MSPs worldwide access to a diverse talent of technical resources from the Philippines. Our partners rely on ITBD's Network Operation Centers (NOC) to manage and grow their business. By hiring and developing technical talent for high-demand skills, while increasing the employability of the Philippines, ITBD continues its commitment to developing quality technical talent to meet the needs of all MSPs.

About IT By Design

With more than two decades of experience as a technology services provider—first as an MSP, and then for MSPs—IT by Design (ITBD) continuously helps clients navigate the transforming technical landscape. As the authority on MSP-trained technical talent, we understand the challenges our customers face when looking for great team members. We bridge that gap through a variety of solutions: dedicated staffing, 24x7x365 NOC services, helpdesk solutions, RMM virtual admin, vCIO consulting, security, and professional services. Headquartered in New Jersey, ITBD also has two facilities in India. Learn more about how we can help your MSP scale successfully at www.itbd.net

