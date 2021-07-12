IT By Design Named to Inc. 5000 Annual Ranking of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IT By Design (ITBD), a market leader in providing engineering talent to IT service providers, today announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The prestigious list is the most comprehensive view of the most important segment of the economy: America's independent-minded entrepreneurs.

ITBD supports the managed service provider (MSP) industry with technical talent solutions including 24x7 Network Operations Centers, MSP dedicated engineers and Help Desk solutions. It is the largest privately held MSP in the United States. The Inc. 5000 achievement puts the company in a very elite group that historically has included such iconic brands as Zappos, Under Armour, Timberland, Intuit, and Oracle.

"We are honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 annual ranking for the first time in our history," said Sunny Kaila, Chief Executive Officer, IT By Design. "This recognition clearly demonstrates our leadership among managed service providers and the commitment to our customers as well as to the continued success of the MSP industry. We celebrate this honor with our strategic partners who have helped us expand our capabilities to add greater value to our services."

About IT By Design

With more than two decades of experience as a technology services provider—first as an MSP, and then for MSPs—IT by Design (ITBD) helps clients navigate the volatile technical landscape. As an authority on MSP-trained technical talent, it understands the challenges customers face when recruiting team members. ITBD addresses those issues through many solutions: dedicated staffing, 24x7x365 NOC services, helpdesk solutions, RMM virtual admin, vCIO consulting, security, and professional services. ITBD is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and has two facilities in India. Learn more about ITBD at www.itbd.net.

