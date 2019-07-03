IT By Design Ranked Among World's Most Elite 501 Managed Service Providers

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT By Design has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious 12th-annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

Every year, MSPs worldwide complete an extensive survey and application to report their product offerings, growth rates, annual total and recurring revenues, pricing structures, revenue mix and more. MSPs were ranked according to a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to how well the applicant's business strategy anticipates trends in the fast-evolving channel ecosystem.

Channel Futures is pleased to name IT By Design to the 2019 MSP 501.

"Our team has worked every day to ensure our clients have the best IT Support Team," said Sunny Kaila, CEO, IT By Design. "People are what make our company run and we have the best people in the business."

In the 12 years since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed service opportunity.

"The 2019 MSP 501 winners are the most elite, innovative and strategic IT service providers on the planet, and they stand as a model of excellence in the industry," says Kris Blackmon, Content Director of Channel Partners and Channel Futures and lead of the MSP 501 program. "As the MSP 501 Community grows, leagues of managed service providers learn from the successes of these winning companies, gaining insight into the best practices, strategies and technologies that elevate an MSP to the level of the 501 winners. Our heartfelt congratulations to the 2019 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector."

About IT By Design

IT By Design provides high-quality MSP-Ready Talent to Information Technology (IT) Solutions Providers that consistently exceed Partner expectations. IT By Design is the go-to provider for Dedicated Remote Engineers, 24x7x365 NOC services, and White Labeled Helpdesk solutions. Having been a successful MSP ourselves since 2003, we guarantee our peers accountability, reliability, and integrity.

SOURCE IT By Design