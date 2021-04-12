IT By Design Successfully Completes SOC 2 Certification

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IT By Design, (ITBD), a market leader for providing engineering talent to IT service providers, announced today its successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification, which ensures compliance with the leading industry standards for managing enterprise data.

System Organization Control (SOC2) is a technical auditing process used to validate the systems and controls designed by an organization to secure its customer data. To comply with SOC2, organizations must establish rigorous security policies and procedures in accordance with AICPA standards. SOC2 reports are conducted by independent auditors, who measure the availability, security, and integrity of an organization's unique data processing systems, and ultimately determine whether effective safeguards and controls are in place.

ITBD has been focused on supporting and providing solutions to the MSP channel since day one, putting the needs of their MSP partners first. The successful completion of the SOC 2 certification allows ITBD to continue to strengthen their offering to the channel and deliver an enhanced solution to help their partners grow.

As part of the extensive and comprehensive auditing process, ITBD worked with Tugboat Logic to pass the SOC 2 audit. Earning the SOC 2 certification attests that ITBD is committed to protecting customer data and system resources against unauthorized access.

Ray Kruck, CEO, Tugboat Logic, said: "Proving security compliance has become an essential component for companies to create trusted relationships with clients and scale growth. Tugboat Logic is pleased to be working with ITBD to help them pass the SOC 2 audit and ensure the quality of its information security posture."

"Data security is critical in today's business climate. We are taking the right steps to support our partners. ITBD's successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit reassures our MSP partners that the systems and processes we have in place are of the highest possible integrity," said Sunny Kaila, CEO of IT By Design.

About Tugboat Logic

Tugboat Logic is the only security assurance platform that allows companies to build, scale and manage their entire infosec program. Unlike traditional consulting firms, only Tugboat Logic provides automated technology to demystify the process of creating and managing an InfoSec program. With Tugboat Logic, companies can quickly get secure and prove it to customers. Powered by AI, Tugboat Logic's patent-pending technology automates InfoSec policy creation, audit readiness, and security questionnaire response so companies can gain trust with customers and sell more. Tugboat Logic helps you prepare for audits in half the time and at a fraction of the cost, ensures you respond to security questionnaires in minutes (not hours), and builds and scales your infosec plan in minutes.

About IT By Design

With more than two decades of experience as a technology services provider—first as an MSP, and then for MSPs—IT by Design (ITBD) continuously helps clients navigate the transforming technical landscape. As the authority on MSP-trained technical talent, we understand the challenges our customers face when looking for great team members. We bridge that gap through a variety of solutions: dedicated staffing, 24x7x365 NOC services, helpdesk solutions, RMM virtual admin, vCIO consulting, security, and professional services. Headquartered in New Jersey, ITBD also has two facilities in India. Learn more about how we can help your MSP scale successfully at www.itbd.net

