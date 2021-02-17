IT Consultants Accelerate Growth with Flowfinity No-code

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Wireless Inc. today announced the expansion of the Flowfinity Partners Program, offering a demonstrable revenue opportunity for IT Consulting firms to leverage a proven no-code development platform that increases their capacity to deliver profitable digital transformation projects at scale.

The Flowfinity platform empowers our partners to create, automate and integrate business process management applications in rapid development cycles so they can deliver client solutions and system upgrades faster and more reliably.

Flowfinity real-time reporting dashboard

"Participants in our Flowfinity Partner Program are moving client solutions quickly from concept to reality and finding that they have greatly increased capacity to take on profitable projects. Our platform compliments our partners' unique industry expertise while accelerating value creation and growth potential by leveraging the power of no-code," said Marc Simms, Director of Sales and Flowfinity Partner Program lead.

The newly expanded program includes a consultative trial and training experience to onboard and certify partners. Once certified, partners will receive volume discounts on Flowfinity user licenses to deploy with their custom-built client solutions. The program is tiered to provide greater value at higher performance levels including market development funds, joint marketing & co-branding opportunities, and roadmap influence.

"Flowfinity saves us time and increases our net profit by allowing us to leverage the team we already have on-hand," said Noah Mapstead, CTO of Peacekeeper Enterprises, a Flowfinity Partner Program participant. "We can provide customers with immediate solutions that get them off the ground sooner. This gives us greater opportunities for repeat business with that customer and helps create more sustainable, long-term relationships."

By leveraging the Flowfinity platform, IT Consultancies can increase the quantity and profitability of clients through expanded project capacity and accelerated solution delivery. Partners enjoy the benefits of outsourcing procedural coding and database structure design tasks with minimal costs and ease of deployment backed by dedicated support.

For more information about the Flowfinity Partner Program please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com/company/partner-program.aspx

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a no-code development platform used to create, automate and integrate custom business process applications. For over 20 years, Flowfinity has empowered IT and business professionals to build flexible, scalable data collection and workflow management solutions without the cost and commitment of complex programming. Our intuitive toolset combines a web-based app editor, central SQL database, advanced data collection forms, interactive dashboards, configurable software robots, and reliable system integrations. For more information, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com/

Media Contact:

Flowfinity Wireless Inc.

Alex Puttonen, Marketing Manager

604-878-0008 ext. 2125

[email protected]

SOURCE Flowfinity Wireless Inc.