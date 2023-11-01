IT Consulting Company OST is Now Vervint, Signaling Expanded Service and Growth Strategy

News provided by

Vervint

01 Nov, 2023, 06:05 ET

Brand evolution supports commitment to purposeful digital change for enterprise clients in healthcare, manufacturing and professional services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology consulting firm OST is now Vervint. For nearly 30 years, the company has supported maturing IT infrastructure and built digital products and experiences for enterprise clients in healthcare, manufacturing and professional services. Today, the company designs and builds digital products, architects and optimizes infrastructure and helps global organizations navigate the rapid pace of digital change by empowering people bridge the gap between digital aspiration and technical accomplishment.

"Our business has expanded beyond our founding capabilities both organically and through acquisitions of software development, design, user research and cloud expertise companies," said Lisa Jilek, Vervint's President and CEO. "Today, we take the next step in our journey to help our employees and clients reach new levels of success. Our name and brand are changing to fully represent our unwavering commitment to providing purposeful digital change for people."

Vervint brings an ethical voice to considering people and impacts as technology initiatives advance. Clients are equipped to embrace AI and advanced technologies, while harmonizing human intelligence with machine capabilities.

"Vervint remains committed to delivering excellent service and delighting our clients at every touch point," said Jim VanderMey, Vervint CIO and co-founder. "Our purpose is progress, and we're here to create meaningful impact, going beyond great tech, to improve lives – for our employees, clients, and the communities in which we live and work."

Vervint is proudly owned by Koniag Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation, a generational organization on a mission to provide sustainable benefits to more than 4,500 Alutiiq shareholders from the Kodiak Archipelago in Alaska. Vervint is a Minority Business Enterprise supporting the preservation and development of Alutiiq culture by doing what it does best every day.

About Vervint
Vervint is a purpose-driven, global consultancy that is a digital catalyst, empowering people and organizations to thrive in the experience-driven world. Vervint offers cross-functional expertise and guidance that goes beyond great tech — believing technology, thoughtful strategy, and human creativity lead to real progress and transformation.

SOURCE Vervint

Also from this source

IT Consulting Company OST is Now Vervint, Signaling Expanded Service and Growth Strategy

IT Consulting Company OST is Now Vervint, Signaling Expanded Service and Growth Strategy

Global technology consulting firm OST is now Vervint. For nearly 30 years, the company has supported maturing IT infrastructure and built digital...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.