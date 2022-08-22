IT Consulting Market to Record USD 166.80 Billion Growth | Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends, Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026| SpendEdge

Aug 22, 2022, 06:48 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the five-year forecast period, the IT Consulting market would witness an incremental spend of approximately USD 166.80 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 9.10%. A focused strategic approach to IT Consulting procurement can broaden a variety of possibilities for buyers. This research also addresses the commercial effect and new opportunities, created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Knowledge and understanding of how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will assist in obtaining the most favorable prices.
- Learn about relevant pricing levels and get a comprehensive description of the advantages and downsides of prevalent pricing models
Among the most defining components that buyers use to evaluate suppliers in IT Consulting also include the service provider's profile and service capabilities, industry specialization, credibility, and assessment of value-added services.
This report evaluates suppliers based on product quality and purity tests, production capacity, certifications and accreditations, and geographical presence. Furthermore, suppliers are chosen based on business prerequisites, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, working environment, quality control, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, legal requirements, change management procedures, pricing models, and penalty clauses.
The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.
Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 5%-10%.
- Identify favorable opportunities in IT Consulting TCO (total cost of ownership).
- Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.
- Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.
This IT Consulting procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd.
- Ernst and Young Global Ltd.
SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access the latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy-to-use platform:
