IT Convergence Acquires Prophet One - Joining Forces to Deliver Unparalleled Technology Modernization to Customers Worldwide

Strategic Acquisition Enhances IT Convergence's Capabilities to Drive Innovation in the JD Edwards & PeopleSoft Market Segments

INDIANAPOLIS and DALLAS, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Convergence, an award-winning global leader in Enterprise Applications, Cloud Consulting & Managed Services for over 26 years, is excited to announce the acquisition of Prophet One, a management & technology consulting firm providing the insight and solutions to maximize enterprise application outcomes for customers. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in IT Convergence's expansion strategy and underscores the commitment to enhancing its capabilities and offering innovative technology solutions to a broader client base across JD Edwards and PeopleSoft applications.

The acquisition of Prophet One aligns with IT Convergence's strategy to drive value creation for customers through innovation, process optimization, and digital transformation of enterprise applications and infrastructure. Prophet One acquisition will augment IT Convergence's offering and support for industry-specific ERPs, including JD Edwards and PeopleSoft. Our combined strengths and shared values with customer-first approach, position IT Convergence as a formidable force, fully prepared to maximize customers' technology investment and support them on their digital transformation journey, irrespective of their ERP.

"ITC has been a long-standing trusted partner to its Clients in their Digital Transformation journeys. I believe that our automation-driven platform-centric approach to modernizing the technology landscape across Applications, Data, and Infrastructure can help Prophet One's clients too, in realizing their technology vision," noted Arvind Sharma, CEO of IT Convergence. "We are delighted to welcome Prophet One to the IT Convergence family. With their deep expertise and experience in the JD Edwards and Peoplesoft space, the Prophet One team expands our capabilities and service offerings."

"As management & technology consultants, we've always sought ways to serve our clients' best interest now and for the future," highlighted Kevin Musick, Co-Founder of Prophet One. "Becoming part of the IT Convergence family gives us that path for the future through an expanded geographical reach and full-service technology portfolio across Applications, Data, and Infrastructure – offering end-to-end added value solutions for clients. Our mutual customer-first approach remains – and we are now big enough to deliver at scale globally but still small enough to know our customers personally."

About IT Convergence

Founded in 1998, IT Convergence is a Gartner-recognized and Oracle-awarded global strategic partner, specializing in Cloud IaaS (OCI, Azure, AWS, GCP), PaaS and SaaS (Oracle ERP Cloud, HCM, SCM, etc.), Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS), NetSuite, MS Dynamics 365, and JD Edwards. As a trusted advisor to our 1,600+ customers in 70+ countries, including 1/3rd of Fortune 500 brands, IT Convergence works proactively & strategically with clients on their IT and business transformations across diverse industry verticals. Our full-service portfolio includes Professional Services, Private Cloud (Hosting), Managed Services, Integration, Business Intelligence/Data Analytics, Development, AI & Machine Learning, Testing, Automation, Training, and Change Management services. Our solutions are custom-tailored to meet customers' business needs and ensure technology is a business enabler for the customers' goals today and tomorrow, while driving innovation and effective cloud adoption with greater efficiency gains.

About Prophet One

Founded in 2004 with a Client-First Integration Approach, Prophet One helps clients achieve operational superiority through tailored business and technology solutions. Prophet One is focused on providing the right insight and solutions to maximize enterprise application outcomes for your business. Our portfolio includes Advisory, Implementation & Optimization, Automation, Support & Managed Services across JD Edwards, NetSuite, PeopleSoft, and E-Business Suite. Our ability to architect solutions and alter processes to meet business objectives comes from expertise in technology and industry, while putting the client first.

