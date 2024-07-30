IT COSMETICS LAUNCHES "KEEP IT REAL" SOCIAL CAMPAIGN FEATURING AN ALL-STAR REALITY TV CAST

The #1 CC Cream Brand* taps iconic REAL stars to illustrate the REAL results of its beloved SPF Foundation

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Cosmetics, the pioneering makeup and skincare brand developed with plastic surgeons and dermatologists, addresses beauty dupe culture in a new social campaign for its bestselling CC+ Cream Foundation – the #1 SPF Foundation in America**.

IT Cosmetics "KEEP IT REAL" Social Campaign

The social campaign, "Keep IT Real," features former and current reality TV stars - Kyle Richards, Phaedra Parks and Tamra Judge - along with their comedic impersonators (their dupes, if you will) - Amy Phillips, Chris Burns and Victor Ramos. In the 3-episode social series, the reality stars react to the comedians' humorous impersonations and confirm the fake versions aren't as good as the real thing.

Each comedic episode is followed by skincare expertise from triple board-certified dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano and makeup education from celebrity makeup artist Caroline Blanchardwill. The "after shows" educate viewers on the skin-loving ingredients in the IT CC+ Cream foundation, the importance of SPF and application techniques for a flawless complexion.

Throughout the series, viewers will learn about the benefits of the IT CC+ Cream and its superior 7-in-1 multitasking formula, demonstrating there is no alternative that delivers natural full coverage, anti-aging hydrating serum and SPF 50+ in one tube. The reality stars "keep it real" as only they can, engaging in witty banter with their "dupes" and reinforcing that you need the real stars for real drama - and the real CC+ for real results.

"You know I love a good beauty product, and IT Cosmetics' CC+ Cream has always been my go-to. In a world full of beauty dupes, nothing beats the real thing," says Kyle Richards, reality TV star and IT Cosmetics partner. "This social series is all about embracing real beauty and confidence, something I truly believe in. Their CC+ Cream is the real deal, tackling genuine skin concerns and making everyone feel fabulous."

IT Cosmetics was founded in 2008 by Jamie Kern Lima, a TV news anchor who was unable to find products that solved her beauty concerns. Since day one, IT has partnered with plastic surgeons and dermatologists to develop skincare-based, problem-solving makeup, and disrupted the industry by showing remarkable Before & Afters on real women with real skin concerns. The iconic CC+ Cream contains a hydrating anti-aging serum infused with hyaluronic acid, peptides, niacinamide and SPF 50+ UVA/UVB sun protection. Today, one IT CC+ Cream is sold every 9 seconds.***

"The popularity of IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream speaks for itself. As the pool of beauty cosmetics and brands continues to grow, we are proud to have created a product that has withstood the test of time and competition," says Daisy Boateng, Assistant Vice President of Global Brand Engagement at IT Cosmetics. "With this social campaign, we aim to highlight the confidence and inclusivity that IT Cosmetics promotes. Our CC+ Cream has always been a holy grail product, addressing real skin concerns and helping everyone feel their best."

Created to make the dream of confidence a reality, IT Cosmetics was built on the idea that authentic beauty comes from within and is only enhanced using its products. With the "Keep IT Real" social campaign, the brand aims to recruit an even wider net of brand fans and emphasize they aren't afraid of the competition because real results can't be duped.

Join the conversation and witness the benefits of CC+ Cream with IT Cosmetics "Keep IT Real" social campaign on Instagram @itcosmetics . For more information on the product, visit itcosmetics.com .

About IT Cosmetics

Innovative Technology is IT. Our mission is to make the world more beautiful through our products, through our actions and through our belief that everyone is beautiful and deserves to feel their most beautiful. Developed with plastic surgeons' insights and dermatologists' ingredient and skincare expertise, IT Cosmetics creates problem-solving, skin-loving makeup and skincare products that give you real results. IT exists to empower you to feel your most confident! Currently available in over 20 countries, IT Cosmetics is continuing to grow its global footprint.

Press Contacts:

Dhiti Kapadia, Exposure, [email protected]

*Source: Circana/ U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup & Skincare Sales, CC Alphabet Cream, 12 Months ending December 2023

**Source: Circana/ U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Sales, SPF Attribute, 12 Months ending December 2023

***Source: Circana/ U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Franchise Line Unit Sales, CC Alphabet Cream Attribute, 12 Months ending December 2023. Calculation based on: (Total units sold / Total Minutes in a year (525,600 hours)) = how many units sold per minute

SOURCE IT Cosmetics