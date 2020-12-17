IT Employment Continues Upward Trajectory

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In November, IT employment increased by 0.51% to 5,210.600 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions Industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment has declined by 2.67% since November 2019 shedding 143,100 IT workers.

Engineering employment was effectively flat (up 100 jobs) holding at 2,584,000. On a year-over-year basis, engineering employment has declined by 3.09% since November 2019, a loss of 82,500 engineering workers.

"For the fourth consecutive month, IT employment posted strong growth---up 0.51% in November," observed Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "Given the critical role of both internal and external IT resources played in enabling many businesses to operate in the face of the pandemic, it is not surprising that demand for highly skilled IT professionals continues to grow," added Roberts.

For the complete December 2020 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/files/December%202020%20Index%20-%20MBR.pdf

About TechServe Alliance

TechServe Alliance is the national trade association of the IT & Engineering staffing and solutions industry. Hundreds of IT & Engineering staffing and solutions firms and tens of thousands of affiliated professionals, count on TechServe Alliance to keep their leadership informed, engaged and connected. TechServe Alliance serves as the voice of the industry before the policymakers and the national and trade press. By providing access to the knowledge and best practices of an entire industry and tapping the "collective scale" of hundreds of companies, TechServe Alliance supports its members in the efficient delivery of best-in-class IT & Engineering staffing and solutions for clients and exceptional professional opportunities for every consultant.

SOURCE TechServe Alliance

