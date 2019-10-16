IT Employment Growth Remains Anemic

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In September, IT employment ticked up .02% to 5,353,500 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment grew by only 0.10% since September 2018 adding a mere 5,600 IT workers on a net basis.

Engineering employment increased by 0.07 percent sequentially to 2,668,700. On a year-over-year basis, growth in engineering employment increased by 1.99% since September 2018 or 52,000 engineering workers.

"IT employment growth has effectively stalled," observed Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "With an insufficient labor pool of IT professionals to meet demand coupled with ever more restrictive immigration policies, the prospect for meaningful growth in the nearterm appears to be grim," added Roberts.

For the complete October 2019 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/files/October%202019%20Index%20-%20MBR.pdf

