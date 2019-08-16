IT Employment Growth Remains Anemic; Engineering Employment Continues To Show Strength

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In July, IT employment ticked up .03% to 5,350,100 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment grew by only 0.06% since July 2018 adding a mere 3,000 IT workers on a net basis.

Engineering employment increased by 0.17 percent sequentially to 2,665,100. On a year-over-year basis, growth in engineering employment increased by 2.17% since July 2018 or 56,700 engineering workers.

"While IT employment was in positive territory for the fourth consecutive month, the rate of growth remains anemic due to an acute talent shortage. Given the current trend over the last 12 months where the rate of monthly growth has not exceeded 0.05% and actually contracted in 5 of those months, we are on track to post zero net growth in IT on year-over-year basis---a remarkable turn of events," observed Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "In contrast, engineering employment continued to post strong growth in July---continuing its strong performance over the past year," added Roberts.

For the complete August 2019 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/files/August%202019%20Index%20-%20MBR%20.pdf



