IT Employment Rises Above Year Ago Levels For First Time Since 2019

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --In April, IT employment increased by 0.35% to 5,340,400 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions Industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment is up by 0.85% since April 2020 adding 45,200 IT workers.

Engineering employment grew by 0.14% sequentially to 2,601,500. On a year-over-year basis, engineering employment increased by 4.85% since April 2020, adding 120,400 engineering workers.

"After nine consecutive months of strong growth, IT employment on a year-over-over year basis has turned positive for the first time in 17 months," observed Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "We have climbed out of deep chasm. While heartened by the strong consecutive run of IT job creation, we have now returned to the pre-pandemic environment where there is a chronic shortage of IT professionals in many skill sets. A problem with no ready solution," added Roberts.

For the complete May 2021 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/news/it-employment-rises-above-year-ago-levels-for-first-time-in-seventeen-months/

