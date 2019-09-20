IT Employment Ticks Up Slightly

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In August, IT employment ticked up .05% to 5,353,000 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment grew by only 0.08% since August 2018 adding a mere 4,300 IT workers on a net basis.

Engineering employment increased by 0.11 percent sequentially to 2,666,500. On a year over-year basis, growth in engineering employment increased by 2.04% since August 2018 or 53,300 engineering workers.

"While ticking up slightly in August, IT employment growth continues to underperform growth of the overall job market. Despite robust demand in many IT skill sets, the lack of qualified professionals has resulted in IT employment remaining essentially flat on a year over-year basis," observed Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "In contrast, engineering employment continued to outperform the overall job market," added Roberts.

For the complete September 2019 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/files/September%202019%20Index%20-%20MBR.pdf

About TechServe Alliance

TechServe Alliance is the national trade association of the IT & Engineering staffing and solutions industry. Hundreds of IT & Engineering staffing and solutions firms and tens of thousands of affiliated professionals, count on TechServe Alliance to keep their leadership informed, engaged and connected. TechServe Alliance serves as the voice of the industry before the policymakers and the national and trade press. By providing access to the knowledge and best practices of an entire industry and tapping the "collective scale" of hundreds of companies, TechServe Alliance supports its members in the efficient delivery of best-in-class IT & Engineering staffing and solutions for clients and exceptional professional opportunities for every consultant.

SOURCE TechServe Alliance

