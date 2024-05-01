It Gets Better Announces Publication of Queerbook, Follow Up to Its 2011 New York Times Bestselling Book

New book is created and curated entirely by LGBTQ+ youth from across the United States.

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It Gets Better, the world's largest effort to empower LGBTQ+ youth, today announced the release of its first book in nearly 13 years. Queerbook is a collection of short stories, artwork, poetry, photography, essays, and more — created and curated entirely by LGBTQ+ youth. The organization previously released the 2011 New York Times bestseller It Gets Better: Coming Out, Overcoming Bullying, and Creating a Life Worth Living. A limited run of Queerbook is now available exclusively through It Gets Better's website, ItGetsBetter.org/shop/ .

The power of a story, no matter the format, has the potential to inspire millions. Post this Queerbook is a collection of short stories, artwork, poetry, photography, essays, and more — created and curated entirely by LGBTQ+ youth.

Whereas It Gets Better's previous book release primarily featured adults sharing messages of support with LGBTQ+ teens, Queerbook is entirely "for queer youth, by queer youth" and was even curated and edited by the organization's Youth Voices — 10 LGBTQ+ student ambassadors from across the country.

Preparation for Queerbook began in Fall 2023. It Gets Better worked in collaboration with Tumblr and asked LGBTQ+ young people throughout the country to answer the question — "What is your Queer Utopia?" More than 250 young people answered the prompt and 86 entries were selected for publication. Each contributor was compensated for their entry and will receive a copy of the finished book.

Queerbook's release comes at a time when the rights of LGBTQ+ youth in the United States are under attack. In 2023 alone, at least 510 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were presented in legislatures across the nation, three times as many as in the previous record-setting year, 2022. A new report from PEN America reveals more than 4,000 instances of book bans, the overwhelming majority of which target LGBTQ+ literature, recorded in the first half of the 2023-2024 school year alone.

"I don't know of a better way to begin building a brighter future than by giving younger generations an outlet to express what that future should look like," said Brian Wenke, Executive Director of It Gets Better. "Queerbook is another extension of It Gets Better's unwavering effort to create a world where all LGBTQ+ youth are free to live equally, connect with their community, and know their power as individuals. And, the power of a story, no matter the format, has the potential to inspire millions. I am so proud of every single contributor who brought this project to life. They give me hope for a better tomorrow!"

"Queerbook is meant for every young person who feels as I did," It Gets Better Youth Voice Ellie Z., who helped edit Queerbook, writes in the book. "[It's] for any person who is questioning their identity or sexuality, for anyone who is nervous about their future as an LGBTQ+ person, and for those who are already confident in their identity and would like to celebrate it. It is… meant to inspire and remind us of the happy experiences that await us and the loving community that is more than ready for us. After all, there are so many amazing things that come with being queer."

Storytelling is at the heart of It Gets Better's efforts to empower LGBTQ+ youth. Earlier this year, the organization relaunched its website ItGetsBetter.org as a hub for LGBTQ+ and questioning youth, encouraging them to explore and define their own journey at their own pace in the comfort of community. The organization recently closed applications for a third year of its 50 States, 50 Grants, 5000 Voices program, which has distributed more than $1.1 million in grants to middle and high schools in the U.S. and Canada for student-led projects designed to uplift and empower LGBTQ+ students. More than 100 grant recipient middle and high schools will also be receiving complimentary copies of Queerbook.

For more information or to preview Queerbook, visit ItGetsBetter.org or contact [email protected] .

About It Gets Better

It Gets Better is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that strives to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. Launched in 2010 as the result of one of the most successful viral video campaigns in YouTube's history, It Gets Better provides critical, life-affirming support to LGBTQ+ youth worldwide by leveraging the power of media to reach millions of people every year. The organization has expanded its storytelling efforts to include educational programming via It Gets Better EDU and has a global footprint spanning four continents and eight major languages via It Gets Better Global. It Gets Better is the number one non-profit for LGBTQ+ youth on TikTok, Tumblr, Twitch and YouTube.

The non-profit has garnered support from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with numerous celebrities, including Kelly Clarkson, Gabrielle Union, Chris and Scott Evans, Jojo Siwa, Zachary Quinto, Mj Rodriguez, Hayley Kiyoko, and Gigi Gorgeous. More than 750,000 people have taken the It Gets Better pledge to share messages of hope and speak up against intolerance. Please visit www.ItGetsBetter.org for more information, and join the conversation on all social platforms @itgetsbetter.

Media Contact

Ross von Metzke

Senior Director, Communications & PR

It Gets Better

[email protected]

SOURCE It Gets Better