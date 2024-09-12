It Gets Better Announces Recipients of 2024-2025 Major Grants Initiative to Empower LGBTQ+ Students

The global nonprofit has distributed nearly $1.5 million to fund queer proms, inclusive libraries, theater arts projects, and other initiatives led by young people to create more inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ students.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It Gets Better, the world's largest storytelling effort to empower LGBTQ+ youth, has announced the recipients of year three of its 50 States. 50 Grants. 5000 Voices. school-based funding opportunity. Grants of up to $10K each have been awarded to 25 middle and high schools throughout the United States to fund projects that uplift, empower, and support the well-being of local LGBTQ+ students. This program aims to identify and elevate future LGBTQ+ leaders by providing them with the means to create communities where they can thrive.

50 States. 50 Grants. 5000 Voices - a grant opportunity for LGBTQ+ students supported by American Eagle, the MAC Viva Glam Foundation, and Tumblr.

Since 2022, It Gets Better has awarded nearly $1.5 million and 142 grants to middle and high schools across the United States and Canada. Grants have been awarded to schools in 47 states, eight Canadian provinces, and one territory. This year's awards support a wide range of initiatives, from launching Genders & Sexualities Alliances and diversifying libraries to sexual health training videos for educators and Pride celebrations. Previous projects supported through the grant offering include queer proms, gender-inclusive closets, theatrical presentations, and more.

Launched in 2022 amid a surge in proposed legislation targeting queer students in nearly every state around the country, this grant program aims to put power back in the hands of LGBTQ+ students as people in positions of power threaten to strip it away. The program will return for a fourth year in 2025, with the application portal opening in February. For the first time, individual donors will be able to direct their support to help fund school-based projects aligning with four primary focus areas: Community Spaces (school GSA's, gender-affirming closets), Education (health awareness campaigns, educator toolkits), Events (LGBTQ+ proms, Pride celebrations) Art & Books (inclusive libraries, theater projects).

"Our goal with 50 States. 50 Grants. 5000 Voices. is not to dictate what communities should do to create more inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ youth. Instead, we empower local LGBTQ+ youth to lead the way," said Brian Wenke, executive director of It Gets Better. "For the past 14 years, It Gets Better has provided the resources and support for LGBTQ+ youth to dream big and achieve their goals. We are honored to help young LGBTQ+ people realize their greatest potential and make their voices heard."

"Years ago, when our GSA started with just four students, we used to dream about what we could do if we only had the funding. Now those dreams are a reality for my students, and I'm so grateful," said Sarah Milianta-Laffin, an educator at Ilima Intermediate School in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. "Through showcasing our work, we've been able to help get other GSAs started. The ripples of this grant funding have now spread over our island, helping many more students find their friends and space in a GSA club. When we say 'it gets better' as teachers, we must show students that 'better' is out there, waiting for them."

50 States. 50 Grants. 5000 Voices. is made possible by support from American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) on behalf of its American Eagle (AE) brand and through AE customer donations during Pride Month, 2024, as well as a grant from the Aerie Real Foundation. The MAC Viva Glam Foundation and Tumblr provided additional support. Since the beginning of their partnership in 2017, AEO and its AE and Aerie brands have generated nearly $5 million for It Gets Better. This is the first year the MAC Viva Glam Foundation and Tumblr have joined AEO in supporting 50 States. 50 Grants. 5000 Voices.

About It Gets Better - It Gets Better is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that strives to uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. Launched in 2010 as the result of one of the most successful viral video campaigns in YouTube's history, It Gets Better provides critical, life-affirming support to LGBTQ+ youth worldwide by leveraging the power of media to reach millions of people every year. The organization has expanded its storytelling efforts to include educational programming via It Gets Better EDU and has a global footprint spanning four continents and eight major languages via It Gets Better Global. It Gets Better is the number one non-profit for LGBTQ+ youth on TikTok, Tumblr, Twitch, and YouTube.

The non-profit has garnered support from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with numerous celebrities, including Kelly Clarkson, Gabrielle Union, Chris and Scott Evans, Jojo Siwa, Zachary Quinto, Mj Rodriguez, Hayley Kiyoko, and Gigi Gorgeous. More than 750,000 people have taken the It Gets Better pledge to share messages of hope and speak up against intolerance. Please visit www.itgetsbetter.org for more information, and join the conversation on all social platforms @itgetsbetter.

