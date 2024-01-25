It Gets Better, Leading LGBTQ+ Youth Empowerment Org, Unveils New Name and Relaunched Website

The new ItGetsBetter.org will serve as a hub for LGBTQ+ and questioning youth, providing support through media and educational resources, community connections

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It Gets Better (formerly known as the It Gets Better Project) the world's largest effort to empower LGBTQ+ youth, today formally announced its new name change and unveiled a redesigned and rebranded website. The new www.ItGetsBetter.org will serve as a hub for LGBTQ+ and questioning youth, encouraging them to explore and define their own journey at their own pace in the comfort of community. The website also advances It Gets Better's role as a proactive prevention service, offering support to LGBTQ+ youth through media and educational resources before they are in crisis.

ItGetsBetter.org's new redesigned website.

The website includes several new or redesigned resources and features specifically designed for LGBTQ+ youth, including:

An extensive LGBTQ+ glossary , providing a robust deep dive into the language and labels LGBTQ+ youth use to describe their story and navigate their identity journey.

, providing a robust deep dive into the language and labels LGBTQ+ youth use to describe their story and navigate their identity journey. A Safe Exit feature where youth can quickly leave the website without it showing up on their browser or search history.

A vast video library of LGBTQ+ celebrities, professionals and experts sharing their personal experiences, in addition to It Gets Better's Webby and Shorty award-winning original content series like Queer Sex Ed and Perfectly Queer .

"With a national wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation threatening the well-being of younger generations, it is critically important for youth to find support and validation in a safe and welcoming community," said Brian Wenke, Executive Director of It Gets Better. "The redesigned ItGetsBetter.org is part of an ongoing effort to connect with LGBTQ+ and questioning youth in the digital space and support their sexual orientation and/or gender identity journey. By nurturing their confidence and providing resources to help them navigate the world, we want to see all LGBTQ+ young people embrace their greatest potential."

Storytelling is at the heart of It Gets Better's efforts to empower LGBTQ+ youth, inspiring hope and sparking conversations to inform and positively influence their journey of self-discovery. The organization's 50 States, 50 Grants, 5000 Voices program, which has distributed more than $1.2 million in grants to middle and high schools in the U.S. and Canada for student-led projects designed to uplift and empower LGBTQ+ students, will open applications for its third cycle on February 1. The fourth annual "It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience," a series of digital events that reaches tens of thousands of LGBTQ+ youth who may not be able to convene in person to celebrate Pride, will make its return in June 2024 via Twitch and YouTube. It Gets Better is currently the largest LGBTQ+ nonprofit on both channels.

To explore the new website and learn more about It Gets Better, visit ItGetsBetter.org . To arrange interviews with It Gets Better leaders, contact [email protected] .

About It Gets Better

It Gets Better is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that strives to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. Created in 2010 as the result of one of the most successful viral video campaigns in YouTube's history, It Gets Better provides critical support and hope to LGBTQ+ youth worldwide by leveraging the power of media to reach millions of people each year. The organization has expanded its origins in storytelling and media to include educational resources through It Gets Better EDU and reaches 19 countries outside of the U.S. through It Gets Better Global.

The non-profit has garnered support from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with numerous celebrities, including Kelly Clarkson, Gabrielle Union, Chris and Scott Evans, Jojo Siwa, Zachary Quinto, Mj Rodriguez, Hayley Kiyoko, and Gigi Gorgeous. More than 750,000 people have taken the It Gets Better pledge to share messages of hope and speak up against intolerance. Please visit www.ItGetsBetter.org for more information, and join the conversation on all social platforms @itgetsbetter.

Media Contact

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

[email protected]

Ross von Metzke

Senior Director, Communications & PR

It Gets Better

[email protected]

SOURCE It Gets Better Project