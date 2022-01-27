It Gets Better Project Enlists Media Cause to Build Awareness for "50 States. 50 Grants. 5,000 Voices." Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Cause , the mission-driven marketing agency focused on helping nonprofit organizations grow and accelerate their missions, today announced that it is working with the It Gets Better Project , a nonprofit organization with a mission to uplift, empower and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer youth around the globe, to build awareness and activate critical audiences for its "50 States. 50 Grants. 5,000 Voices." campaign. This campaign encourages the submission of ideas for projects designed to promote greater inclusion of LGBTQ+ students, with the opportunity to secure grants of up to $10,000.

"The goal of our campaign is to drive the conception and completion of projects that will create and inspire change for LGBTQ+ students at school," says Eboni Munn, Director of Brand Marketing, Content & Creative for the It Gets Better Project. "Whether that's elevating the learning experience at an already inclusive school or helping boost support for LGBTQ+ students from the ground up, we're aiming to empower these students to make their voices heard and help maximize their greatest potential. With their commitment and track record of helping organizations focused on social good missions, Media Cause was an ideal choice to build awareness for this important effort."

"We knew it was crucial for the It Gets Better Project to reach their target audiences - not just students, but partners such as schools' Gender-Sexuality Alliance (GSA) chapters and teachers who could support students in the project submission process," says Eric Facas, CEO, Media Cause. "To do this, we looked to understand and leverage the best channels to build awareness and recruitment. We are excited about the many different types of ideas we expect to be submitted, all designed to make U.S. schools more open and inclusive to LGBTQ+ youth."

Media Cause's work for the "50 States. 50 Grants. 5,000 Voices." campaign comprises a new microsite ; informative toolkits for teachers and partners in addition to paid and organic social efforts, and influencer marketing, including a TikTok campaign that generated over 60 million impressions in its first day of being live for the hashtag #FavoriteTeacher.

Project ideas can be submitted through March 15 and winners will be announced in June, coinciding with Pride Month. At that point, the It Gets Better Project will offer one to two middle and/or high schools in every state a $5,000-$10,000 grant in support of their winning projects.

"Statistics show an alarming number of LGBTQ+ students in America's middle and high schools continue to report feeling unsafe at school, and this needs to change," continues Facas. "We applaud the It Gets Better Project for spearheading this ground breaking campaign and we are very excited to help support their mission."

Grants are made possible through the It Gets Better Project with support from American Eagle and Aerie.

About Media Cause

Media Cause is a mission-driven marketing agency that helps nonprofit organizations grow and accelerate their impact. Our data-driven approach connects nonprofits with individuals across their entire supporter journey: from awareness and recruitment, to fundraising and advocacy, and every touchpoint in between. Our noteworthy clients include: HeadCount, American Kennel Club, Parkinson's Foundation and many more.

About the It Gets Better Project

The It Gets Better Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that strives to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. Created in 2010 as the result of one of the most successful viral video campaigns in YouTube's history, the It Gets Better Project provides critical support and hope to LGBTQ+ youth around the world by leveraging the power of media to reach millions of people each year. The project has expanded its origins in storytelling and media to include educational resources through It Gets Better EDU and reaches 19 countries outside of the U.S. through It Gets Better Global.

The project has garnered support from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with numerous celebrities, including Kelly Clarkson, Gabrielle Union, Zachary Quinto, Mj Rodriguez, Josie Totah, and Gigi Gorgeous. More than 750,000 people have taken the It Gets Better pledge to share messages of hope and speak up against intolerance. Please visit www.itgetsbetter.org for more information, and join the conversation on all major social platforms @itgetsbetter.

