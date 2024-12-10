It Gets Better's Youth Voices Name Chappell Roan as First-Ever "Joy Rebel of the Year"

The global non-profit celebrates the queer singer/songwriter as a "force of nature" and a "symbol of defiant joy" as part of its Joy Rebellion campaign to support LGBTQ+ youth.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It Gets Better, the world's largest effort to empower LGBTQ+ youth, today announced Chappell Roan as its inaugural "Joy Rebel of the Year." The honor was bestowed upon "The Midwest Princess" by the organization's Youth Voices, consisting of ten queer youth ambassadors from around the country, including two from the Midwest. This recognition comes at a time when queer and trans youth face a barrage of bigoted legislation, with more than 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in 2024 alone and a slate of new attacks waiting in the wings. Through the Joy Rebellion campaign, It Gets Better highlights their resilience and defiance in the face of these escalating attacks on their rights and identities.

"With legislation targeting our very existence on the rise, LGBTQ+ youth may be facing relentless attacks – but no law, politician, or hate can strip them of their joy," the campaign declares. "Joy is what keeps LGBTQ+ youth thriving, defiant, and full of life. And now, we need the LGBTQ+ community and its allies to rally around these kids more than ever."

Chappell Roan embodies this spirit of rebellion and joy. In a column authored by the Youth Voices that premiered on Out.com , they describe Roan as "more than an artist who creates music we love to scream-sing; she's a force of nature who shows us what it looks like to take up space unapologetically. Chappell's music has opened up a space for conversations many of us have never had but honestly needed."

As a queer woman, Roan's presence and advocacy resonate deeply with LGBTQ+ youth, especially in communities that often feel isolating. From empowering lyrics to her iconic MTV Video Music Award speech dedicated to queer youth in the Midwest, Roan has become a symbol of defiant joy. Her dedication to creating affirming spaces and uplifting queer voices is a testament to the campaign's mission of elevating joy as an act of defiance.

"When you feel alone in your sexual orientation and unable to find community, a Chappell Roan song helps you through," wrote the Youth Voices. Roan's music and advocacy extend beyond the stage. "In an industry that often sidelines LGBTQ+ artists, she stands firm, demanding respect for herself and for all of us… reminding us that success isn't just about breaking through barriers—it's about ensuring others can follow."

"Chappell Roan has given us more than incredible music—she's given queer youth permission to be their full, unapologetic selves," said Brian Wenke, Executive Director of It Gets Better. "That spirit is at the heart of this Joy Rebellion. When we recognize the intrinsic value of all people, regardless of how they live their lives, channel their love, or express their humanity, then we are leaving space for joy. We do this every day at It Gets Better and are determined to shine a light in the dark for every young LGBTQ+ person seeking affirmation and acceptance."

The Joy Rebellion campaign continues through the end of the year, showcasing the stories of LGBTQ+ youth who have found joy and resilience through the organization. The campaign highlights It Gets Better's initiatives like 50 States. 50 Grants. 5000 Voices , which has awarded more than $1.3 million to fund 140+ student-led, school-based grants to uplift queer young people in 47 states. The org's Youth Voices program is in its fifth cycle, mentoring ten young LGBTQ+ leaders each year. It Gets Better continues to be the largest LGBTQ+ youth non-profit on TikTok, Tumblr, Twitch and YouTube. To join the rebellion and learn more, visit itgetsbetter.org .

