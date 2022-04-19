IT Hardware Leader BBC Technology Solutions Rebranding as Enlivened Tech

New Brand Reflects Increased Capacity for Providing Complete IT Lifecycle Solutions

CINCINNATI, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBC Technology Solutions, a leader in providing refurbished IT solutions, is rebranding to Enlivened Tech today. The new brand will reflect the larger ability of the company to provide not just IT hardware, but complete IT lifecycle solutions.

Michael Sutter - CEO Enlivened Tech

By assembling a team of IT industry veterans, Enlivened Tech enables corporations to map out long-term strategies for procuring, installing, maintaining, and retiring their IT equipment. They work with their partners to create an optimized cycle that ensures their hardware delivers peak performance in the most cost-effective manner possible.

"With international chip shortages and supply chain problems, companies are struggling to manage their IT hardware in a cost-efficient way," said Enlivened CEO Michael Sutter. "Using refurbished hardware and the industry mastery of our team, we are able to provide unique solutions that literally breathe new life into an IT department. We feel like our new branding perfectly reflects that capacity."

Operations Manager Donna Davidson agrees, "IT hardware is literally the lifeblood of a company; it's what allows them to function and get the job done. It's exciting for me to be part of a team that can have such a dramatic impact with our partners. By cutting down wait time for equipment and helping them enact a long-term IT equipment life cycle strategy, we take the stress off their IT team and help keep the entire business running smoothly."

The rebranding includes a complete redesign of the company's website, logo, social media channels, and communications assets. Enlivened Tech's new branding features a bold new logo and other visual communications that convey the ability to bring new life to corporate IT systems.

Enlivened Tech is a collaborative group of IT Solutions Professionals with a dedicated mission to help companies increase profitability through asset management and recovery. They specialize in developing long-term technology refresh strategies that maintain the highest value in IT hardware while reducing IT expenditure.

For more information on Enlivened Tech, visit https://enlivenedtech.com/.

