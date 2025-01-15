IT-Harvest Launches HarvestIQ.ai: Revolutionizing Cybersecurity Insights with AI-Driven Assistants

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IT-Harvest, the premier data-driven industry analyst firm, is excited to announce the launch of HarvestIQ.ai, a groundbreaking platform featuring two cutting-edge AI assistants designed to redefine how professionals navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape.

The Analyst AI provides unparalleled access to IT-Harvest's comprehensive database of 4,070 cybersecurity vendors, offering users instant insights into market players, trends, and innovations. Meanwhile, the Architect AI empowers users with tailored guidance on cybersecurity products, leveraging IT-Harvest's in-depth analysis of over 11,300 products to help organizations make informed decisions about their cybersecurity strategies.

"HarvestIQ.ai is a game-changer for cybersecurity professionals. By combining our vast database with the power of AI, we're equipping analysts, architects, and decision-makers with tools that provide instant, actionable insights," said Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst at IT-Harvest. "Whether you're evaluating vendors or designing a security architecture, HarvestIQ.ai ensures you're making data-driven decisions."

Key Features:

: Instant access to detailed information on 4,070 cybersecurity vendors through a familiar chat interface. A user holds a conversation with a powerful industry analyst with full vendor knowledge, including funding, security rating & health, headcount growth, and more. Architect Assistant : Expert guidance on 11,300 cybersecurity products to streamline decision-making. Hold a conversation with a product-oriented assistant with in-depth technical knowledge of all cybersecurity solutions, compliance frameworks, capabilities, and more.

"At IT-Harvest, we understand the critical need for precision and speed in cybersecurity decision-making," said Maximillian Schweizer, Chief Technology Officer. "HarvestIQ leverages the latest AI technology to deliver not just data, but actionable intelligence, enabling our users to stay ahead of evolving demands on their teams."

HarvestIQ is available now at harvestiq.ai. Monthly subscriptions are priced at $179 for the Architect Assistant and $159 for the Analyst Assistant, making it an accessible solution for enterprises, cybersecurity professionals, and consultants alike. Trial users can sign up for free answers to ten questions a month.

About IT-Harvest: IT-Harvest is a data-driven industry analyst firm specializing in cybersecurity market intelligence. With a mission to provide actionable insights and foster informed decision-making, IT-Harvest delivers unparalleled analysis and data-driven solutions to clients worldwide. The IT-Harvest Dashboard is the only platform for researching the entire cybersecurity industry. Data on 4,070 vendors and 11,300 products are continuously updated. Enterprise subscribers use the Dashboard for industry analysis, product discovery and selection, gap analysis, and acquisition hunting.

