IT-Harvest Unveils Version 5.0 of Analyst Dashboard, Featuring OpenAI-Powered Socrates Bot

Revolutionary update to include AI-driven interactive platform with curated data on over 3,300 cybersecurity vendors

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IT-Harvest, a focused cybersecurity industry research firm, is proud to announce the launch of Version 5.0 of its Analyst Dashboard, boasting a new interactive platform that integrates OpenAI's large language models with curated data on 3,375+ cybersecurity vendors.

IT-Harvest's Socrates Bot, an AI interface to a complete database of cybersecurity vendors

The latest version of the Analyst Dashboard is designed to provide unparalleled insights into the cybersecurity industry for IT-Harvest customers, offering users a comprehensive and intuitive experience. This groundbreaking update presents the Socrates Bot, an intelligent tool that harnesses the power of OpenAI's advanced language models to answer users' questions about individual vendors or entire sectors of the cybersecurity industry.

"The integration of OpenAI's language models with our extensive vendor database allows us to offer users a unique and powerful platform for exploring the cybersecurity landscape," said Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst at IT-Harvest. "Version 5.0 of the Analyst Dashboard is a game-changing solution for industry experts, researchers, investors and IT professionals seeking in-depth, up-to-date information on the cybersecurity market at their fingertips."

Key features of the Analyst Dashboard Version 5.0 include:

**OpenAI-Powered Socrates Bot**: Utilizing the latest AI technology, the Socrates Bot provides users with instant, accurate, and relevant answers to their questions about cybersecurity vendors and industry sectors. This interactive tool streamlines the research process and enables users to make more informed decisions with ease. There are separate chat bots that can be launched for vendor data, cybersecurity news, and all the portfolios of 5,000+ investors in cybersecurity.



**Curated Data on 3,375 Vendors**: IT-Harvest's comprehensive database of cybersecurity vendors has been meticulously curated and updated, offering users an extensive and trustworthy resource for their research needs. The Analyst Dashboard Version 5.0 ensures that users have access to the most accurate and up-to-date information available.



**Interactive Platform**: The new Analyst Dashboard is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, offering an interactive platform that allows for seamless navigation and exploration of the cybersecurity landscape. Users can easily access the information they need, making the research process more efficient and effective.

The Analyst Dashboard Version 5.0 is now available to existing and new IT-Harvest customers. To learn more about the platform and to request a demo, visit https://dashboard.it-harvest.com.

About IT-Harvest:

IT-Harvest is a cybersecurity industry research firm dedicated to providing comprehensive and reliable insights into the global cybersecurity market. With an extensive database of over 3,300 vendors and cutting-edge AI-powered tools, IT-Harvest offers unparalleled resources for industry professionals, researchers, and IT experts seeking to navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape. For more information, https://www.it-harvest.com .

