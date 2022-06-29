"It Helped Me Combat the Formula Shortage" Go-Lacta's Powerful Leaf Is Making a Buzz Among Struggling Moms

The Leaves of the Powerful Superfood Are Known to Boost Milk Supply. Go-Lacta's Moringa Leaf Products Assist Mothers Affected by the Ongoing Formula Shortage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a reason why Filipinos refer to Moringa as "Mother Nature's gift to women." Along with being a potent health booster, the leaves of the Moringa Oleifera plant or "drumstick tree" are well known as a lactation agent. In fact, it's this nourishing property of Moringa that inspired the Go-Lacta team to create their catalog of motherhood and lactation-focused health and wellness products.

Now those products are being used to help curb the effects of the ongoing shortage of formula in the United States. The baby formula crisis has sparked a desperate response. The FDA has admitted that federal regulators reacted too slowly . The CEO of formula maker Abbott even apologized for the disaster , and emergency shipments of formula have begun arriving from overseas.

But flying in baby food formula isn't the only solution. Go-Lacta is aware of the fact that many mothers use formula because they struggle to maintain their milk supply. That's where their products can make a difference.

"Breastfeeding can be challenging," explains Go-Lacta founder and CEO Angela Veloso, "One of our core missions is to support breastfeeding moms by giving them a clean, all-natural product they can trust to boost their milk supply."

The key to Go-Lacta's success has hinged on one key ingredient: Moringa. "Our Moringa comes exclusively from some of the world's premier Malunggay farms in the Philippines," Veloso explains, adding that these farms are located in rural areas free from pollution and toxic waste. "We wash and encapsulate our Moringa within hours of being harvested. Every batch is also scrupulously tested to protect against microbial, pesticide, and heavy metal elements," the CEO elaborates, "Our goal is to support pregnant women and mothers with newborns throughout their breastfeeding journey. The last thing we want is for them to worry about quality assurance. That's our job."

As the crisis continues to grip the country, many parents have been left struggling. It has not only affected vulnerable infants but has resulted in the widespread demand for breast milk. This has led to:

Milk banks that are on overdrive to get milk donations. Moms with low milk supply who are desperate to find solutions, alternatives, and milk donors. Women who no longer breastfeed attempting to re-lactate in order to feed their babies as well as to help donate milk.

Go-Lacta empathizes with what these moms and their families are going through. To show their support during these desperate times, they generously sent out Moringa samples and offered major discounts to moms who needed to produce more milk for their babies and for those that re-lactated just to donate milk to other moms.

This effort led to a flood of positive feedback. For instance, Mom Sarah wrote:

"Thank you so much again for your help. I received the samples and your handwritten note yesterday! Good news. I think sticking with the powder for 1-2 weeks has helped! I've been able to reduce our daily formula supplement by 2-3 ounces which is huge. Thank you!! I stopped any of the other herbs I was taking and have just been doing the powder to see its effect.

I also really like the tea and will plan to order some! I feel good (more energy) after drinking it. Thanks again for all that you do!

Take good care, Sarah"

Jackie D. also put her thanks into words:

"I Just wanted to say I am so so so grateful I found @golacta Especially with the scary formula shortages happening. My second baby is 3 months old and I got the flu and my milk supply dropped drastically. I was pumping 10 oz in one session down to 2 oz between power pumping and taking the moringa capsules 3x a day, I got it back up to 5-6 oz in two days! I always keep a bag in the kitchen because I KNOW it will help if I see a dip in supply.

Jackie D."

These trying times have proven what a mother's love can do. Amazed by the overflowing aid, these moms came together and showed nothing but love and support toward each other. This crisis has united mothers in different parts of the states, many of whom have gone out of their way just to help.

While the nation grapples with the ongoing formula shortage, Go-Lacta continues to be a bright spot in the parenting landscape. It has established a reputation as a leading lactation support option in the United States. It's a critical role that the Go-Lacta team looks forward to continuing to fill both now and long after the current crisis is over.

About Go-Lacta: The Go-Lacta brand operates under its parent company Sugarpod Naturals. The operation was launched 15 years ago, in 2007, and continues to be owned and operated by its founder, Angela Veloso. Both the brand and parent company focus on a shared vision of providing natural health solutions — primarily through the superfood Moringa Oleifera — to help mothers and their families stay healthy without the need for prescription drugs. Learn more about Go-Lacta at golacta.com .

