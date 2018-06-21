It is Possible for Public Service Workers to Be Forgiven of Student Debts Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Public service workers have the ability to remove their student loan debt due to a program passed by Congress in 2007 called the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF). But only a few people have had their debt forgiven since Fall 2017 when the first wave of borrowers would have completed the required 120 payments. Much of this confusion is due to the inability to understand the nuanced requirements of the program. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, says they may be able to assist public service workers to understand and complete the necessary steps to obtain the forgiveness of their debt through PSLF.

Credit: ra2studio/Bigstock

"This program was designed to help people escape their financial trouble, but many individuals have been put in a worse financial position because of how hard it is to figure out," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial.

Many borrowers have been confused by the specificity of the program which has denied forgiveness for a number of reasons, including paying too much of their debt per month, having private loans or non-qualifying federal loans, being declared not a public service worker, being in the wrong repayment method, and more.

Ameritech Financial may be able to assist those public service workers who are having trouble signing up for PSLF by helping them navigate through what may be seen as confusing paperwork in order to apply for an income-driven repayment program (IDR), which is an integral part of the PSLF process. With an IDR, even if not working in the public sector, many debts may be forgiven after 20-25 years and a borrower may be able to reduce each payment to as low as 10% of their discretionary income.

"Ameritech Financial may be able to help those public service workers who are having trouble getting their student loans forgiven. We are striving to remove the confusion and doubt from a borrower's ability to effectively repay their student loans," said Knickerbocker.

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

