It is Time for the Next Great Leap

Established in 1975, Tapematic made its name as one of the world's leading manufacturers of magnetic tape loading machines for audio and video cassettes. Before pioneering the optical disc revolution, manufacturing equipment for replicating and digital ink-jet printing CDs, DVDs, and Blu-Ray discs. When the CD market declined, Tapematic engineers decided to apply the same revolutionary production principle for the CD/DVD metallization process to the surface treatment of cosmetic and beverage products, creating hyper-efficient and environmentally friendly UV varnishing and metallization equipment: PST Line I and PST Line II .

High technology standards allow Tapematic to offer a custom solution composed of different modules related to customers' needs with a common denominator: a focus on cost and waste reduction and environmental protection.



The ability to reinvent itself, the creativity, and efficient technology have made Tapematic the successful company it is today, but now it's time we take the next great leap…



By the end of 2020, the "IDM II · In-line Hot Stamping Decoration Module" will be officially launched. A revolutionary decoration machine that allows hot stamp printing in line with UV coating with the ability to add variable data as well.

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Tapematic Spa