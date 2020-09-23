IT Leaders Lay Out 'The Next Normal' To Record Number of Virtual Attendees For Actifio Data Driven 2020

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, reported record virtual attendance for its annual Data Driven conference last week, as IT and business leaders laid out their approaches to driving data value through changing times.

The two-day agenda, filled with sessions featuring companies that rely on Actifio's platform for protecting, managing and leveraging their data, was conducted online and will remain available for 365 days. These organizations range from some of the world's most data-intensive businesses that are COVID-proofing their data processes to one that is researching and developing treatments and cures for the novel coronavirus -- all detailing the strategic use of data as an even greater factor going forward.

Data Driven sessions include a detailed presentation with Enterprise Strategy Group's Brian Garrett and Actifio Co-Founder and Senior VP of Product David Chang, on how ESG testing showed Actifio reducing cloud backup storage costs by 70% or more without sacrificing performance on SAP HANA and SQL databases. Actifio customer and partner sessions include discussions and presentations with Seagate Technology, ServiceNow, Sentry Data Systems, ZE Power Group, SAP, IBM, Dell, Pure Storage, Google Cloud, and others.

Multiple sessions discussed the impact COVID-19 is having on organizations of all types. On theCube's coverage of Data Driven 2020, David Floyer, Co-Founder and CTO of Wikibon, said, "This year has really amplified the importance of copy data management and being able to manage across different locations, across different clouds, manage the copies, manage the re-use of data in different places. COVID has really emphasized the importance of even putting just backup onto a cloud because on many occasions it's not going to be possible to get into your own data centers. Automation and use of the cloud, multiple clouds, has really become of supreme importance since Covid has started -- and that's how it's going to be from here on in. It's not going to change."

Ash Ashutosh, Actifio CEO and Co-Founder, said, "We used to worry about the digital divide -- those who have access to the internet and those who don't. Today, it's the data divide -- the divide between organizations that know how to leverage and exploit their data and accelerate the business, and those that don't. This year, that divide has had a major effect. Data is the new infrastructure, and Data Driven gives us a chance to turn the camera on our customers who are on the right side of the digital divide, and hear about the decisions these leaders made and how Actifio was able to help drive their digital transformations."

Data Driven 2020 sessions are now available on demand. Click here to watch.

