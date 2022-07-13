IT Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia, Moderate Competition Among Vendors - Technavio

Jul 13, 2022, 09:35 ET
The IT market size in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by USD 5.00 million from 2021 to 2026, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period.
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In this report, a detailed examination of key vendor insights, the latest drives and challenges, and potential future trends have been covered. The IT market in Saudi Arabia is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on technological innovations and acquisitions to compete in the market. Currently, the market is at the early growth stage and is estimated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The competition will be moderate due to the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and acquisitions. Several industry participants are adopting IoT devices, which are connected to the network.
Gain access to a report summary describing various aspects impacting the growth of the market. The sample report is available in PDF format - https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41553&type=sample&rfs=epd&src=report
- Market landscape
- Research methodology
- Overall market growth and forecast
- Market sizing methodology
- List of exhibits and table of contents
The launch of the National Transformation Program is driving the growth of the market. This program was launched by the government in 2016 and is a part of Vision 2030. It focuses on economic development and infrastructure development. The government plants to digitally enable sectors such as manufacturing, government, healthcare, and BFSI under the NTP, which is increasing the adoption of IT.
For information about other trends and drivers that will shape the future of the market, View PDF Sample Report - https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41553&type=sample&rfs=epd&src=report
- Accenture Plc - The company offers artificial Intelligence that allows machines to sense, comprehend, act and learn in order to extend human capabilities.
- Alphabet Inc. - The company supports and develops companies applying technology to the biggest challenges.
- Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers Internet of things management and automation which simplifies management complexity and deploys and operates at a scale and others.
- Ejada - The company offers industry-specific solutions such as banking and finance, government, telecommunications, cross-industry business solutions, and others.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - The company offers rack servers, tower servers, composable systems, hyper-converged systems, bladed infrastructure, high-performance computing, and others.
Market split by end-user
- Government
- Telecommunication
- BFSI
- Oil and gas
- Others
Market split by component
- Hardware
- Services
- Software
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Elaborate information on factors that will help or hinder the growth of the IT market in Saudi Arabia during the next five years
- Estimation of the parent market of the IT market in Saudi Arabia and its analysis
- Projections on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior in the IT market in Saudi Arabia
- Detailed information on vendors operating in the IT market in Saudi Arabia, including key offerings and news
- Analysis of current market dynamics of the IT market in Saudi Arabia and changes shaping the future
- Impact of the five forces analysis on the IT market in Saudi Arabia
IT Spending Market - https://www.technavio.com/report/it-spending-market-by-audit-firms-industry-analysis
Email Security Market - https://www.technavio.com/report/email-security-market-industry-analysis
|
IT Market In Saudi Arabia Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 5.00 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.11
|
Regional analysis
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Performing market contribution
|
Saudi Arabia at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ejada, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 06: Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 08: Value Chain Analysis: IT consulting and other services
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Operations
2.2.2.1 Pitching and profiling
2.2.2.2 Resourcing and communicating
2.2.2.3 Delivery and support
2.2.2.4 Connecting and innovating
2.2.3 Marketing and sales
2.2.4 Service
2.2.5 Support activities
2.2.6 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Government
- Telecommunication
- BFSI
- Oil and gas
- Others
Exhibit 20: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 21: Comparison by End-user
5.3 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 23: Government - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by End-user
6. Market Segmentation by Component
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Hardware
- Services
- Software
Exhibit 33: Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Component
Exhibit 34: Comparison by Component
6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 35: Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 37: Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 39: Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 40: Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.6 Market opportunity by Component
Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Component
7. Customer Landscape
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 42: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Launch of National Transformation Program
8.1.2 Use of IT in the creation of NEOM
8.1.3 Booming e-commerce sector
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Increasing threat of cyber crimes
8.2.2 Fluctuating oil prices
8.2.3 Stringent laws and regulations
Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increasing demand for e-governance
8.3.2 Emerging technologies
8.3.3 Change in economic structure
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 46: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Accenture Plc
Exhibit 49: Accenture Plc - Overview
Exhibit 50: Accenture Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 51: Accenture Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 52: Accenture Plc - Segment focus
10.4 Alphabet Inc.
Exhibit 53: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 54: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 55: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 56: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 57: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
Exhibit 58: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 59: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 60: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 61: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 62: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
10.6 Ejada Systems Ltd.
Exhibit 63: Ejada Systems Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 64: Ejada Systems Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 65: Ejada Systems Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 66: Ejada Systems Ltd. - Key offerings
10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
Exhibit 67: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview
Exhibit 68: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 69: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 70: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus
10.8 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 71: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 72: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 73: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 74: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 75: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
10.9 International Business Machines Corp.
Exhibit 76: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 77: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 78: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 79: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 80: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
10.10 Microsoft Corp.
Exhibit 81: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 82: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 83: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 84: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 85: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
10.11 Oracle Corp.
Exhibit 86: Oracle Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 87: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 88: Oracle Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 89: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 90: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
10.12 SAP SE
Exhibit 91: SAP SE - Overview
Exhibit 92: SAP SE - Business segments
Exhibit 93: SAP SE - Key news
Exhibit 94: SAP SE - Key offerings
Exhibit 95: SAP SE - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objective
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 97: Research Methodology
Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 99: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article