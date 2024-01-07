IT Market in Argentina to increase by USD 6.68 billion between 2022 to 2027| Accenture Plc, Amadeus IT Group SA, Apple Inc., and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT Market in Argentina size is expected to grow by USD 6.68 billion from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increased adoption of cloud-based services is notably driving the IT Market in Argentina. However, factors such as the shortage of skilled IT professionals may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the IT Market in Argentina including Accenture Plc, Amadeus IT Group SA, Apple Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hexagon AB, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and TOSHIBA CORP. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Argentina IT Market 2023-2027

IT Market in Argentina 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Accenture - The company offers IT solutions such as data and analytics, finance, and the metaverse.

IT Market in Argentina 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

BFSI

IT and telecom

Government

Healthcare

Others

Type

Services

Software

Hardware

The BFSI segment is expected to contribute a substantial market share during the forecast period. The accelerated evolution of the BFSI segment, characterized by the modernization of legacy IT infrastructure and systems to integrate innovative technologies meeting consumer demands, stands as a significant driver boosting the growth of Argentina's IT market within the BFSI segment between 2022 to 2027.

IT Market in Argentina 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver - The Argentina IT Market experiences growth attributed to the rising adoption of cloud-based services. Cloud Computing integration drives advancements in Big Data Solutions, Software as a Service (SaaS) IT Infrastructure, and IT Consulting, boosting IT Outsourcing and IT Support Services. The demand extends to embracing the Internet of Things (IoT), necessitating IT Training, IT Risk Management, and Education initiatives. Additionally, it impacts the landscape for Tech Startups, emphasizing the critical role of IT Governance and Risk Management in navigating this evolving technological terrain.

Leading Trend - The IT Market in Argentina experiences a prominent trend with the rising integration of mobility solutions alongside key elements like Cloud Computing. This trend boosts advancements in Mobile App Development, Software Development, and Digital Transformation. It influences Telecommunications and boosts Virtualization Solutions, driving the adoption of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Project Management Software. Moreover, it aligns with the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and supports the rise in E-commerce Solutions, culminating in the growing demand for Software Localization Services within this dynamic technological landscape.

Challenge - The IT Market in Argentina faces a significant challenge due to the scarcity of skilled IT professionals, impacting sectors like Software Engineering, Network Security, and Technology Services. This shortage affects the implementation of robust Cybersecurity Solutions, Data Analytics, and Blockchain Technology. It also strains areas such as Web Development, User Experience (UX) Design, and the provision of Digital Marketing Solutions, hindering the industry's growth by limiting the availability of expertise crucial for technological advancements.

IT Market in Argentina 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist IT Market in Argentina growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the IT Market in Argentina size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IT Market in Argentina

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of IT Market in Argentina companies

IT Market in Argentina Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.4 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amadeus IT Group SA, Apple Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hexagon AB, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and TOSHIBA CORP Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Type Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

