IT Market in Chile to grow by USD 3,855.69 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing digitalization in Chile boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chile IT market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The Chile IT market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,855.69 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.55%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Chile

IT Market In Chile - Vendor Landscape

The IT market in Chile is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products.

IT Market In Chile - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

Rising digitalization in Chile drives the Chile information technology (IT) market growth during the forecast period. There is a significant rise in digital transformation in Chile due to COVID, which has resulted in an increase in e-learning, streaming, online shopping and marketing, and working from home. Even though there are adoption barriers and transition costs associated with digital transformation, it has the potential to enhance productivity and inclusiveness. Several measures are undertaken in Chile, which are mainly focused on small and medium-sized enterprises, including developing funding sources or specific programs to promote digital tools, and make them accessible and easy to use, thereby enhancing productivity. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the information technology (IT) market growth in Chile during the forecast period.

Data privacy and security risk in cloud-based services are major challenges hindering the Chile information technology (IT) market growth during the forecast period. One of the main factors which hinder the adoption of enterprise cloud across various industries is the privacy and security risks. It has become a difficult task for providers to maintain online data in the cloud. One of the main reasons is that public clouds are multi-tenant, which can impact various applications running in the cloud environment. As most of the cloud-based architectures are built on open architecture and shared resources, it makes these platforms vulnerable to cyber attacks. There has been a significant increase in cybersecurity threats against various Chilean organizations, which is caused due to the rise in adoption of cloud base services. Furthermore, cloud services vendors are forced to adhere to stringent regulations and guidelines related to cloud security controls. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the Chile information technology (IT) market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

The emergence of AI is a primary trend influencing Chile IT market growth. There has been an increase in the integration of AI by several Chilean companies to develop and use data from IT services. The main advantage of the integration of AI into information services is that it facilitates the automation of multiple processes and enhances process efficiency. Additionally, it reduces the paper touch points in companies and thereby increases the overall profit (ROI) of the company. Some of the key advantages of the integration of AI in information services are applying structure to unstructured data, streamlining information, improving information security, and enhancing data quality. Hence, such integration of AI is expected to positively impact the market, which in turn will drive the IT market in Chile during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

Company Profiles

The it market in Chile report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Accenture Plc, ADEXUS S.A, Alphabet Inc., Amisoft, Atos SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, SONDA S.A., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

IT Market In Chile - Market Segmentation

The IT market in Chile is analyzed in terms of type (services, hardware, and software) and end-user(BFSI, IT and telecom, government, healthcare, and manufacturing and others).

The market share growth by the services segment segment is significant during the forecast period. IT services mainly comprises a variety of offering including consulting, education and training, development and integration, hardware maintenance and support, IT management, process management, and software support. Some of the key services which are significantly contributing to the market growth include consulting and software maintenance and support services. There is an increasing focus on the development of improved business delivery systems and cost-effective models due to the rising demand for IT services in the Chilean end-user sector. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the IT market in Chile during the forecast period.

IT Market Scope in Chile Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,855.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.1 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, ADEXUS S.A, Alphabet Inc., Amisoft, Atos SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, SONDA S.A., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

