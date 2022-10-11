IT market in Czech Republic to record USD 2.22 Mn growth; Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., and Adyen NV emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " IT market in Czech Republic by Type and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 2.22 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 3.72% during the forecast period. The report identifies Adyen NV, Amadeus IT Group SA, Apple Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, and Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Group, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Temenos AG, and Yandex NV as dominant players in the market. Understand the scope of the report. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Czech Republic 2022-2026

Increased adoption of IT solutions among Czech Republic SMEs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the shortage of skilled IT professionals might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

IT market in Czech Republic 2022-2026: Segmentation

The IT market in Czech Republic is segmented as below:

Type

Services



Hardware



Software

The services segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment includes consulting services, learning and training, development and integration, hardware maintenance and support, IT management, process management, and software support. The need to develop improved business delivery systems and cost-effective models is leading to the increased demand for IT services, which is driving the growth of the segment.

End-user

BFSI



Telecommunication



Industrial



Others

BFSI companies in the Czech Republic are undertaking digital transformation initiatives, which is creating a high demand for IT services in the country. Also, the increasing use of blockchain and other high-security technologies in the BFSI sector is driving the growth of the segment.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The IT market in Czech Republic report covers the following areas:

IT market in Czech Republic 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist IT market growth in the Czech Republic during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the IT market size in the Czech Republic and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IT market in the Czech Republic

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT market vendors in the Czech Republic

Related Reports:

IT market In Czech Republic Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.7 Key consumer countries Czech Republic Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., Adyen NV, Amadeus IT Group SA, Apple Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Group, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Temenos AG, and Yandex NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on Czech Republic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on Czech Republic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 13: Chart on Czech Republic : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Czech Republic : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 61: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 62: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 63: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 64: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 65: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 66: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 67: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 68: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 70: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Acer Inc.

Exhibit 72: Acer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Acer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Acer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 75: Acer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Acer Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 77: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 80: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 82: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 85: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Dell Inc.

Exhibit 87: Dell Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Dell Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Dell Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 90: Dell Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Dell Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 92: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 97: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Microsoft Corp

Exhibit 101: Microsoft Corp - Overview



Exhibit 102: Microsoft Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Microsoft Corp - Key news



Exhibit 104: Microsoft Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Microsoft Corp - Segment focus

10.11 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 106: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 SAP SE

Exhibit 111: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 112: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 113: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 114: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: SAP SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 116: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 117: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 118: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 119: Research methodology



Exhibit 120: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 121: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 122: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio