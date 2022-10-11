IT market in Czech Republic to record USD 2.22 Mn growth; Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., and Adyen NV emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

Oct 11, 2022, 22:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT market in Czech Republic by Type and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 2.22 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 3.72% during the forecast period. The report identifies Adyen NV, Amadeus IT Group SA, Apple Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, and Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Group, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Temenos AG, and Yandex NV as dominant players in the market. Understand the scope of the report. Download Sample PDF Report Here
Increased adoption of IT solutions among Czech Republic SMEs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the shortage of skilled IT professionals might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
IT market in Czech Republic 2022-2026: Segmentation
The IT market in Czech Republic is segmented as below:
- Type
- Services
- Hardware
- Software
The services segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment includes consulting services, learning and training, development and integration, hardware maintenance and support, IT management, process management, and software support. The need to develop improved business delivery systems and cost-effective models is leading to the increased demand for IT services, which is driving the growth of the segment.
- End-user
- BFSI
- Telecommunication
- Industrial
- Others
BFSI companies in the Czech Republic are undertaking digital transformation initiatives, which is creating a high demand for IT services in the country. Also, the increasing use of blockchain and other high-security technologies in the BFSI sector is driving the growth of the segment.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The IT market in Czech Republic report covers the following areas:
IT market in Czech Republic 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist IT market growth in the Czech Republic during the next five years
- Estimation of the IT market size in the Czech Republic and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the IT market in the Czech Republic
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT market vendors in the Czech Republic
|
IT market In Czech Republic Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.72%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 2.22 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.7
|
Key consumer countries
|
Czech Republic
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., Adyen NV, Amadeus IT Group SA, Apple Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Group, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Temenos AG, and Yandex NV
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 11: Chart on Czech Republic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on Czech Republic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Czech Republic: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Czech Republic: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 39: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 43: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 61: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 62: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 63: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 64: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 65: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 66: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Accenture Plc
- Exhibit 67: Accenture Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Accenture Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Accenture Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 70: Accenture Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Accenture Plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 Acer Inc.
- Exhibit 72: Acer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Acer Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Acer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 75: Acer Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Acer Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Apple Inc.
- Exhibit 77: Apple Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Apple Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Apple Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 80: Apple Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Apple Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 82: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 85: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Dell Inc.
- Exhibit 87: Dell Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Dell Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: Dell Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 90: Dell Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Dell Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Exhibit 92: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 95: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus
- 10.9 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 97: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Microsoft Corp
- Exhibit 101: Microsoft Corp - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Microsoft Corp - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: Microsoft Corp - Key news
- Exhibit 104: Microsoft Corp - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Microsoft Corp - Segment focus
- 10.11 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 106: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 109: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 SAP SE
- Exhibit 111: SAP SE - Overview
- Exhibit 112: SAP SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: SAP SE - Key news
- Exhibit 114: SAP SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: SAP SE - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 116: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 117: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 118: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 119: Research methodology
- Exhibit 120: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 121: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 122: List of abbreviations
