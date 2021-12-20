IT market in Germany to grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2020 to 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc and Capgemini Services SAS | 17000 +Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "IT Market in Germany Analysis Report by End-user (Manufacturing, Government, BFSI, ICT, and Other sectors) and Product (IT services, IT software, and Hardware), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/it-market-size-in-germany-industry-analysis

IT Market in Germany - Drivers & Challenges

The IT market in Germany is driven by the increased adoption of IT solutions among German SMEs. SMEs account for more than 99% of the total number of enterprises in Germany. They invest heavily in IT solutions to improve their operational efficiency and find new avenues of revenue generation. German SMEs also use IT to keep themselves updated on the latest technologies and ensure smooth business operations. In addition, the growing government support for IT solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI) is anticipated to boost the growth of the IT Market in Germany. However, the factors such as the shortage of skilled IT professionals may impede the market growth.

Some of key IT in Germany Players:

The IT market in Germany is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Accenture Plc

Capgemini Services SAS

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hitachi Vantara Corp.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

T-Systems International GmbH

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

IT Market In Germany End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Manufacturing - size and forecast 2020-2025

Government - size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - size and forecast 2020-2025

ICT - size, and forecast 2020-2025

Other sectors - size and forecast 2020-2025

IT Market In Germany Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

IT services - size and forecast 2020-2025

IT software - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hardware - size and forecast 2020-2025

For additional information on the segmentation - Grab an Exclusive Free Report

Related Reports:

Data Center IT Infrastructure Market -The data center IT infrastructure market has the potential to grow by USD 153.78 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.38%. Download a free sample now!

Network Security Market -The network security market size will record an incremental growth of USD 5.64 billion and a CAGR of 9% during 2020-2024. Download a free sample now!

IT Market In Germany Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 16.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.35 Regional analysis Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Capgemini Services SAS, Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and T-Systems International GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio