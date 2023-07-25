IT Market in Germany to Grow by USD 30.34 billion from 2022 to 2027| Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT market in Germany size is estimated to grow by USD 30.34 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.12% according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including badenIT GmbH, Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., HUNARI Arik and Hunneck GbR, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., next evolution GmbH, Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and VACE Systemtechnik GmbH

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Germany 2023-2027

Germany IT Market Insights -

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Manufacturing, Government, BFSI, ICT, and Business services and others), Application (Large enterprise and SMEs).

IT market in Germany - Customer Landscape

Key IT Market Driver in Germany- The increased adoption of IT solutions among SMEs in Germany is notably driving the Germany IT market growth. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) play a crucial role in the German economy, accounting for over 99% of all companies in the country. These businesses, ranging from sole proprietors to companies with hundreds of employees, are known for their innovation and global presence. German SMEs prioritize investing in IT to stay technologically advanced, leveraging technologies such as cloud computing, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance operational efficiency and drive revenue growth. Digitization is a key focus for these companies, as they seek to replace manual processes with digital workflows and automate various aspects of their operations. Additionally, German SMEs are adopting ERP solutions and CRM software to improve customer engagement, reducing costs through communication platforms and utilizing social media to promote their products and services. These factors contribute to the growth of the IT market in Germany during the forecast period.

Significant IT Market Trends in Germany- Government support for AI is identified as an emerging trend in the Germany-IT market. The German government is actively promoting the adoption of AI across various industries and encouraging companies to explore different application areas for AI-based solutions. A study commissioned by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy predicts that AI will contribute significantly to the country's manufacturing output, with an estimated increase of over USD 34.35 billion by 2023. To support the advancement of AI beyond 2020, the government has allocated USD 572.5 million in its 2020 budget and plans to invest up to USD 3.44 billion by 2025. As part of this strategy, Germany is establishing AI competence centers at the regional level and connecting them through a network. These efforts are attracting providers to establish their AI research centers in the country. The government's focus on R&D and the promotion of AI adoption in German companies will drive the growth of the IT market in Germany during the forecast period.

Major IT Market Challenge in Germany- The shortage of skilled IT professionals may hinder the German IT market growth. German companies are currently experiencing a significant shortage of IT specialists, leading to a limited number of vacancies for qualified candidates. The scarcity of professionals with the necessary qualifications, work experience, and skills has resulted in high remuneration for those who meet the requirements. As a result, SMEs and public sector companies are facing challenges in recruiting suitable candidates for IT positions. To address this issue, the federal government is exploring the recruitment of staff from other European countries and working towards streamlining immigration laws to attract foreign professionals seeking employment in Germany. Despite an increase in the number of job openings in the IT sector, with over 1.3 million vacancies in 2020, a substantial portion remains unfilled. The shortage of qualified IT professionals in areas such as cloud computing, AI, big data, and IoT poses a significant hurdle to German companies' digital transformation efforts. This shortage has the potential to impact the growth of the Germany-IT market during the forecast period.

IT Market In Germany Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.76

