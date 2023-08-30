IT Market in Hong Kong to grow by USD 6.72 billion | Increased adoption of IT solutions among Hong Kong SMEs drives market - Technavio

The Information Technology (IT) market size in Hong Kong is projected to increase by USD 6.72 billion, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.81%, this market is expected to witness significant shifts influenced by both historical trends and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report outlines the increased adoption of IT solutions among Hong Kong's Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), the growing trend of Big Data solutions, and the challenge posed by the shortage of skilled IT professionals. The report also includes major market players including Accenture, Microsoft, and Oracle are analyzed, alongside detailed insights into the drivers, trends, and challenges shaping the IT landscape.

IT Market in Hong Kong: Regional Analysis

The increased adoption of IT solutions among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), with their role as an international trading hub, drives demand for advanced IT services and software. Hong Kong's thriving startup ecosystem with a focus on digital transformation, contributes to the rapid evolution of the IT landscape. Additionally, the city's advanced telecommunications infrastructure and government initiatives further improves its position as a hub for technology adoption and development, making it a substantial driving force behind the IT market's expansion within the region.

Major IT Companies in Hong Kong:

  • Accenture Plc: The company offers IT outsourcing services through digital services, BPO outsourcing, App development, Change management, and digital commerce.
  • Alphabet Inc.: The company provides Google infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers.
  • Digital Realty Trust Inc.: The company offers IT outsourcing services for financial industries, digital services, healthcare, networks, gaming, and networks.
  • DynaSys Solutions Ltd.: The company offers IT outsourcing services through SAP solutions, AI solutions, Analytics, and Cloud data.
  • Ernst and Young Global Ltd.: The company offers technology consulting services such as technology transformation, data and analytics, digital and emerging technology, and cybersecurity services and solutions.
  • GL Software Ltd.
  • HCL Technologies Ltd.
  • HP Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Petabytes and Beyond Technology Ltd.
  • Sanesys Consultancy Co.
  • SAP SE
  • Siemens AG
  • SUNeVision Holdings Ltd.
  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  • Tech Mahindra Ltd
  • WebZap Technologies

Related Reports:

IT Professional Services Market: The IT professional services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.09% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 461.56 billion.

IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market: The IT operation analytics (ITOA) market share is expected to increase by USD 45.21 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 37.21%.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Vendor Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

11 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

