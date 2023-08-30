IT Market in Hong Kong to grow by USD 6.72 billion | Increased adoption of IT solutions among Hong Kong SMEs drives market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Information Technology (IT) market size in Hong Kong is projected to increase by USD 6.72 billion, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.81%, this market is expected to witness significant shifts influenced by both historical trends and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report outlines the increased adoption of IT solutions among Hong Kong's Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), the growing trend of Big Data solutions, and the challenge posed by the shortage of skilled IT professionals. The report also includes major market players including Accenture, Microsoft, and Oracle are analyzed, alongside detailed insights into the drivers, trends, and challenges shaping the IT landscape. Download the sample report now

IT Market in Hong Kong: Regional Analysis

The increased adoption of IT solutions among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), with their role as an international trading hub, drives demand for advanced IT services and software. Hong Kong's thriving startup ecosystem with a focus on digital transformation, contributes to the rapid evolution of the IT landscape. Additionally, the city's advanced telecommunications infrastructure and government initiatives further improves its position as a hub for technology adoption and development, making it a substantial driving force behind the IT market's expansion within the region.

For more details on market drivers, trends and challenges

Major IT Companies in Hong Kong:

Accenture Plc: The company offers IT outsourcing services through digital services, BPO outsourcing, App development, Change management, and digital commerce.

Alphabet Inc.: The company provides Google infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers.

The company provides Google infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. Digital Realty Trust Inc.: The company offers IT outsourcing services for financial industries, digital services, healthcare, networks, gaming, and networks.

The company offers IT outsourcing services for financial industries, digital services, healthcare, networks, gaming, and networks. DynaSys Solutions Ltd.: The company offers IT outsourcing services through SAP solutions, AI solutions, Analytics, and Cloud data.

The company offers IT outsourcing services through SAP solutions, AI solutions, Analytics, and Cloud data. Ernst and Young Global Ltd.: The company offers technology consulting services such as technology transformation, data and analytics, digital and emerging technology, and cybersecurity services and solutions.

The company offers technology consulting services such as technology transformation, data and analytics, digital and emerging technology, and cybersecurity services and solutions. GL Software Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp

Oracle Corp.

Petabytes and Beyond Technology Ltd.

Sanesys Consultancy Co.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

SUNeVision Holdings Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd

WebZap Technologies

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Vendor Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

11 Appendix

