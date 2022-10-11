IT Market in Hong Kong to grow by USD 6.72 Bn; Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc and Alphabet Inc. -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " IT Market in Hong Kong by Type and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 6.72 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period. The report identifies Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., DynaSys Solutions Ltd., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., and GL Software Ltd. among others as key vendors in the market. The report provides a detailed insight into the market growth drivers, product launches, successful strategies adopted by vendors, and much more. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Hong Kong 2022-2026

The market is driven by the increased adoption of IT solutions among Hong Kong SMEs. Over the years, SMEs operating in Hong Kong have made substantial progress in digitalizing their operations. They are extensively investing in technologies such as cloud computing, Big Data, and IoT to improve their operational efficiency and find new avenues of revenue generation. Besides, many enterprises are replacing manual processes with digital workflows by using software and IT services. This is helping them improve operational efficiency as well as achieve cost savings. Many such benefits of using advanced IT solutions are expected to foster the growth of the IT market in Hong Kong over the forecast period.

In addition, the increasing adoption of big data solutions is anticipated to further boost the growth of the IT market in Hong Kong. However, the shortage of skilled IT professionals might reduce the growth potential in the market.

Major IT Companies in Hong Kong:

Accenture Plc: The company offers IT outsourcing services through digital services, BPO outsourcing, App development, Change management, and digital commerce.

The company offers technology consulting services such as technology transformation, data and analytics, digital and emerging technology, and cybersecurity services and solutions. GL Software Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp

Oracle Corp.

Petabytes and Beyond Technology Ltd.

Sanesys Consultancy Co.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

SUNeVision Holdings Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd

WebZap Technologies

IT market In Hong Kong Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Services - size and forecast 2021-2026

Hardware - size and forecast 2021-2026

Software - size and forecast 2021-2026

The IT services segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is expected to witness significant growth when compared with the other segments during the forecast period. The segment includes consulting services, learning and training, development and integration, hardware maintenance and support, IT management, process management, and software support. The ongoing shift from on-premises to cloud-based software and IT infrastructure deployment is expected to drive the growth of the IT services segment during the forecast period.

IT market In Hong Kong End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

BFSI - size and forecast 2021-2026

Telecommunication - size and forecast 2021-2026

Industrial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The BFSI is the major end-user for IT services in Hong Kong. BFSI companies are investing in IT solutions to reduce costs, find new revenue-generating streams, improve security and compliance systems, and make customer support more efficient. These companies are also undertaking digital transformation initiatives, which is creating significant demand for IT services. The market growth in the segment is expected to be significant over the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

IT market In Hong Kong Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.68 Key consumer countries Hong Kong Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., DynaSys Solutions Ltd., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., GL Software Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp., Petabytes and Beyond Technology Ltd., Sanesys Consultancy Co., SAP SE, Siemens AG, SUNeVision Holdings Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd, and WebZap Technologies Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

