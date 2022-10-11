IT market in Oman to observe USD 2.21 Bn growth; 6.84% YOY growth expected in 2022 -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT market size in Oman is expected to grow by USD 2.21 billion between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report expects the market to observe a YOY growth of 6.84% in 2022 and accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period. Technavio has considered various factors including the number of major IT consulting deals signed worldwide, revenue generated by vendors, budgets allocated by central and state governments across major markets, and GDP growth among others. Understand the scope of our research report. Download Sample PDF Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Oman 2022-2026

Increased adoption of mobility solutions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, data privacy and security concerns might hamper the market growth. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The IT market in Oman report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Capgemini Service SAS: The company offers IT solutions such as business services, cloud services, cybersecurity and risk, and cloud services.

The company offers IT solutions such as business services, cloud services, cybersecurity and risk, and cloud services. Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers IT solutions such as packaged solutions, advisory services, solution consulting, and software support.

The company offers IT solutions such as packaged solutions, advisory services, solution consulting, and software support. Crimsonlogic PTE LTD: The company offers IT services such as Strategic review, security posture assessment, managed security services, and cyber threat.

The company offers IT services such as Strategic review, security posture assessment, managed security services, and cyber threat. Dell Inc.: The company offers IT solutions such as VMware solutions, validated designs, analytics, and artificial intelligence.

The company offers IT solutions such as VMware solutions, validated designs, analytics, and artificial intelligence. Fujitsu Ltd.: The company offers IT solutions such as network and communications services, enterprise and cyber security systems, and digital workforce.

The company offers IT solutions such as network and communications services, enterprise and cyber security systems, and digital workforce. ACS Services Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Muse Technologies Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

TOSHIBA CORP

IT market in Oman 2022-2026: Segmentation

The IT market in Oman is segmented as below:

Type

Hardware



Software



IT Services

The hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The increasing demand for virtualization is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

End-user

BFSI



Telecommunication



Industrial



Others

BFSI companies are the prime end-users in the market. These companies are undertaking digital transformation initiatives, offering good potential for software and IT service providers. In addition, the enhancement of banking operations is expected to boost the adoption of new IT applications, services, and solutions among BFSI companies in Oman over the forecast period.

IT market in Oman 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist IT market growth in Oman during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the IT market size in Oman and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IT market in Oman

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT market vendors in Oman

IT market In Oman Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.84 Key consumer countries Oman Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACS Services Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Crimsonlogic PTE LTD, Dell Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Muse technologies Inc., Oracle Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and TOSHIBA CORP Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on Oman - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on Oman - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 13: Chart on Oman : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Oman : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 IT services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on IT services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on IT services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on IT services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on IT services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 61: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 62: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 63: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 64: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 65: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 66: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Capgemini Service SAS

Exhibit 67: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview



Exhibit 68: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news



Exhibit 70: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 72: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 75: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Crimsonlogic PTE LTD

Exhibit 77: Crimsonlogic PTE LTD - Overview



Exhibit 78: Crimsonlogic PTE LTD - Product / Service



Exhibit 79: Crimsonlogic PTE LTD - Key offerings

10.6 Dell Inc.

Exhibit 80: Dell Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Dell Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Dell Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 83: Dell Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Dell Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 89: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.9 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Infosys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 99: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 100: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 103: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 TOSHIBA CORP

Exhibit 108: TOSHIBA CORP - Overview



Exhibit 109: TOSHIBA CORP - Business segments



Exhibit 110: TOSHIBA CORP - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: TOSHIBA CORP - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 112: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 113: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 114: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 115: Research methodology



Exhibit 116: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 117: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 118: List of abbreviations

