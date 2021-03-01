IT Market In Saudi Arabia- Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., among others to contribute to the market growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2024
Mar 01, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT market in Saudi Arabia is poised to grow by USD 6.24 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
The report on the IT market in Saudi Arabia provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by launch of National Transformation Program (NTP).
The IT market in Saudi Arabia analysis includes end-user segment, component segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the use of IT in the creation of NEOM as one of the prime reasons driving the IT market in Saudi Arabia growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The IT market in Saudi Arabia covers the following areas:
IT Market In Saudi Arabia Sizing
IT Market In Saudi Arabia Forecast
IT Market In Saudi Arabia Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture Plc
- Alphabet Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Ejada
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user placement
- Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Oil and Gas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component placement
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
- Overview
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Alphabet Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Ejada
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
