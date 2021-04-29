IT Market in Saudi Arabia during 2021-2025|Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
The IT market in Saudi Arabia is set to reach USD 5.00 million, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 8% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ejada, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the Launch of the National Transformation Program (NTP), the use of IT in the creation of NEOM and the booming e-commerce sector will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2021-2025: Segmentation
IT Market in Saudi Arabia is segmented as below:
- End-user
o Government
o Telecommunication
o BFSI
o Oil And Gas
o Others
- Component
o Hardware
o Services
o Software
IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the IT market in Saudi Arabia provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ejada, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE.
The report also covers the following areas:
- IT Market in Saudi Arabia size
- IT Market in Saudi Arabia trends
- IT Market in Saudi Arabia industry analysis
The launch of the National Transformation Program (NTP) is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the increasing threat of cyber-crimes may threaten the growth of the market.
IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist IT market growth in Saudi Arabia during the next five years
- Estimation of the IT market size in Saudi Arabia and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the IT market in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT market vendors in Saudi Arabia
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Oil and Gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Alphabet Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Ejada
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
