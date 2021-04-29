IT Market in Saudi Arabia during 2021-2025|Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ejada, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the Launch of the National Transformation Program (NTP), the use of IT in the creation of NEOM and the booming e-commerce sector will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2021-2025: Segmentation

IT Market in Saudi Arabia is segmented as below:

End-user

o Government

o Telecommunication

o BFSI

o Oil And Gas

o Others

o Hardware

o Services

o Software

IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the IT market in Saudi Arabia provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ejada, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE.

The report also covers the following areas:

IT Market in Saudi Arabia size

size IT Market in Saudi Arabia trends

trends IT Market in Saudi Arabia industry analysis

The launch of the National Transformation Program (NTP) is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the increasing threat of cyber-crimes may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the IT market in Saudi Arabia are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist IT market growth in Saudi Arabia during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the IT market size in Saudi Arabia and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IT market in Saudi Arabia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT market vendors in Saudi Arabia

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

