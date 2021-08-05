IT Market in Saudi Arabia: The Positioning of Vendors like- Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc. will be Dominant during the Forecast Period

The IT market in Saudi Arabia will witness a Neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to decrease in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

Accenture Plc

Accenture Plc offers artificial Intelligence that allows machines to sense, comprehend, act and learn in order to extend human capabilities.

Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. supports and develops companies applying technology to the biggest challenges.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc. offers Internet of things management and automation which simplifies management complexity and deploys and operates at a scale and other software.

IT Market In Saudi Arabia 2021-2025: Segmentation

IT market in Saudi Arabia is segmented as below:

End-user

Government



Telecommunication



BFSI



Oil And Gas



Others

Component

Hardware



Services



Software

The IT market in Saudi Arabia is driven by the launch of the National Transformation Program (NTP). In addition, the booming e-commerce sector is expected to trigger the IT market in Saudi Arabia toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Report:

