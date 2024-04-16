IT Market size In Qatar is set to grow by USD 1.78 billion from 2023-2027, 3M Co., Accenture Plc and Acer Inc., and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT market size in qatar is estimated to grow by USD 1780.93 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7.71% during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 100%.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Qatar 2023-2027

Major Players in the Market

Numerous companies are capitalizing on this growing trend by implementing strategic measures such as alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Among the notable players in the cheese based snacks market are:

3M Co., Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., Almana Soft WLL, Apple Inc., Argus Technologies WLL, Ascentsoft, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Infosys Ltd., InterGlobe Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., JAS Business Systems, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., QBS LLC, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Sonata Software Ltd., Synergy Technology Solutions W.L.L

Analyst Review

In Qatar's IT market, mobility solutions have gained significant traction, with businesses and organizations embracing digital transformation strategies. Regulatory compliance and information security are top priorities, ensuring the adoption of cutting-edge ICT infrastructure. Blockchain technology is being explored for various applications, including digital banking initiatives and fintech. Digital Transformation solutions, such as cloud, analytics, mobility, collaboration, and digitization, are driving profitability and innovation. Internet usage and social media penetration are on the rise, further fueling the demand for advanced digital technologies. As Qatar continues to invest in its digital future, the IT sector remains a key driver of economic growth and development.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio