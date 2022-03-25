IT Market Size in Saudi Arabia to Grow by USD 5.00 million| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

IT Market in Saudi Arabia Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120
  • Companies: 10+ – Including Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ejada, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE, among others.
  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
  • Segments: End-user (government, telecommunication, BFSI, oil and gas, and others) and component (hardware, services, and software).

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the size of the IT Market in Saudi Arabia is expected to increase by USD 5.00 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.78%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The IT market in Saudi Arabia is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on technological innovations and acquisitions to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Accenture Plc - The company offers artificial Intelligence that allows machines to sense, comprehend, act and learn in order to extend human capabilities.

Alphabet Inc. - The company supports and develops companies applying technology to the biggest challenges.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers Internet of things management and automation which simplifies management complexity and deploys and operates at a scale and others.

Latest Drivers and Trends in the Market-

  • IT Market in Saudi Arabia Driver:
    • Launch of National Transformation Program:

The government launched a development program called the NTP in 2016, which is a Vision 2030 program. This transformation plan focuses on economic development and infrastructure development. It includes plans to diversify the economy and create new job opportunities. The use of IT is rapidly growing in Saudi Arabia, as the government intends to digitally enable all sectors of the economy, such as manufacturing, government, healthcare, and BFSI under the NTP. Diversifying the economy to ensure that the revenue of the economy is not solely dependent on oil is another factor contributing to the launch of NTP. Therefore, IT is required to facilitate Vision 2030. The execution of NTP will advance digital transformation (DX) in all sectors of the economy. 

  • IT Market in Saudi Arabia Market Trend:
    • Increasing threat of cyber-crimes:

The adoption of advanced technologies is increasing among Saudi Arabian enterprises, as the country is embracing globalization, privatization, and advances in technologies. Digital transformation and increasing adoption of cloud services infrastructure such as the public cloud will increase the risks of cyber-attacks for enterprises. Side effects of a global pandemic and cybersecurity statistics reveal a significant increase in hacked and breached data from sources such as mobile and IoT devices. Many companies are also investing in predictive threat intelligence and analysis platforms that provide advance warnings by analyzing early signs of fraudulent activities or anomalies in transactions. 

IT Market Scope in Saudi Arabia

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.00 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.11

Regional analysis

Saudi Arabia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ejada, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

