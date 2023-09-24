IT Monitoring Tools Market to grow by USD 47.94 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Improving the efficiency of IT operations to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT monitoring tools market is expected to grow by USD 47.94 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 30.46% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (ITOA, ITIM, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Improving the efficiency of IT operations is a key factor driving market growth. In real-time, e.g. servers, websites, and applications, IT Monitoring tools provide enterprises with the ability to check the performance of their essential IT infrastructure. Information Technology Monitoring tools that monitor network outages, bandwidth usage, performance metrics, hardware failures, and more. If IT is shut down for one hour, it can have a significant effect on business profitability by losing customers and reducing productivity. The availability of any hardware that is part of an interconnected IT infrastructure, which is hosted on-premises or in the cloud, shall be constantly monitored by ITIM tools. Real-time availability and usage of each machine or device shall also be monitored by the ITIM software. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions of the market's growth. View Free PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the it monitoring tools market: BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Circonus Inc., Datadog Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., ITRS Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nagios Enterprises LLC., NetScout Systems Inc., New Relic Inc., Open Text Corp., Paessler AG, SAS Institute Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Splunk Inc., VMware Inc., Zabbix LLC., Zenoss Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

IT Monitoring Tools Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 29.62% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The growing adoption of software-defined data centers is a major trend in the market.

A software-defined data center (SDDC) is a type of data center where the infrastructure is delivered as a service by virtualizing the physical components.

The SDDC model comprises three core components: software-defined networking (SDN), software-defined computing (SDC), and software-defined storage (SDS).

Furthermore, the implementation of software-defined networking (SDN) brings several advantages to stakeholders, including reduced hardware expenses, quicker provisioning of resources, resilience against network outages, and the ability to flexibly allocate bandwidth as needed throughout the network.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The limited scalability of currently available tools is a significant challenge restricting market growth

As organizations expand, the quantity of hardware, IT infrastructure monitoring software, and network elements connected to their networks also grows.

Unfortunately, only a limited subset of IT monitoring tools possesses the capability to automatically adapt and provide support for the ever-expanding network infrastructure.

Moreover, very few monitoring tools can fully harness the potential of these evolving technologies, resulting in challenges when trying to establish an efficient IT monitoring system.

Legacy IT monitoring tools and systems fall short in managing the massive volumes of data and metrics essential for the proper and efficient operation of IT infrastructure.

Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Key Segments:

The market share growth by the ITOA segment will be significant during the forecast period. In order to gather statistical data and analyze them, ITOA tools are deployed for the monitoring of different IT activities. The insights will enable decision-makers to make data-driven decisions and identify potential causes of errors and performance bottlenecks. Moreover, organizations are increasingly adopting automated ITOA tools due to the rising complexity of their business processes. In the context of IT operational difficulties, these tools are able to learn and use solutions. The ITOA tools should have full integration of natural language processing and machine learning algorithms. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

IT Monitoring Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 47.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 29.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Circonus Inc., Datadog Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., ITRS Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nagios Enterprises LLC., NetScout Systems Inc., New Relic Inc., Open Text Corp., Paessler AG, SAS Institute Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Splunk Inc., VMware Inc., Zabbix LLC., Zenoss Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

