IT Operations Analytics Market by Component, Solution, Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT Operations Analytics Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solution (Log Management, Network and Security Management, Anomaly Detection), Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ITOA market size is projected to grow from USD 9.3billion in 2020 to USD 45.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.2% during the forecast period.



The increasing focus on adoption of cloud-based ITOA solutions and the proliferation of huge amounts of IT operations data are expected to drive the market growth. However, increasing complexities and dynamic nature of the IT architecture is one of the factors hindering the market growth. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the ITOA market size based on component, solutions, services, deployment mode, organization size, end user, and region.



In a short time, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected markets and customers' behavior and is making a substantial impact on economies and societies. With offices, educational institutions, and manufacturing facilities shutting down for an indefinite period; major sports and events being postponed; and work-from-home and social distancing policies in effect, businesses are increasingly looking for technologies to help them sail through these difficult times. The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting businesses across the globe. Analytics companies are trying to fight this pandemic by keeping their assets online and ensuring the privacy and security of data across networks.



Services: The fastest-growing segment of the ITOA market, by component



The ITOA market, based on component, covers solutions and services. The services market in the ITOA is expected to grow, as major players are focused on offering services. The adoption of ITOA services has become essential to manage data and detect the ITOA analytics market. It is one of the core components and for the effective working of any system, services need to be installed to increase the efficiency of the entire process.These services are essential to troubleshoot problems related to IT infrastructure and reduce the time it takes to resolve them.



Cloud deployment mode: The larger growing segment of the ITOA market



The ITOA market has been segmented on the basis of deployment mode, cloud and on-premises. The on-premises deployment mode has a higher contribution segment owing to the ever-increasing demand for customer engagement and remote asset monitoring for businesses. The adoption of on-premises ITOA solutions helps IT teams build a dashboard to quickly spot problems. The secure feature of on-premises solutions leads to modernized operations to speed response rates, boost efficiency, and reduce costs. Today, most of the organizations are in need of deploying on-premises solutions to deliver more affordable, safer, sustainable, and reliable services.



APAC: The fastest-growing region in the ITOA market.



The growing digitalization across the APAC region to deal with a massive amount of data would drive the adoption of ITOA solutions and services in the region. Moreover, the increasing number of startups and growing government investments in analytics are expected to drive the adoption of ITOA in the APAC region. Furthermore, the existence of a large population, and developing infrastructure and technology are the major factors contributing to the growth of the ITOA market in APAC. The rapid rise in technology adoption from retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, and manufacturing end user to enhance customer experience is projected to contribute to the growth of the ITOA market in the region.

