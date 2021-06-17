IT-OT Convergence Steers the Global Industry 4.0 Market for Mechanical Test Applications towards Prosperity

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/5v3

"The heightened demand for smart test equipment in end-user verticals such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and Food and Beverage (F&B) presents tremendous potential for Industry 4.0 in the mechanical test market that comprises four sub-segments—non-destructive testing (NDT), condition monitoring (CM), dimensional metrology, and material testing," said Sujan Sami, Research Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "Going forward, prominent industry 4.0 technologies impacting the mechanical test equipment market are sensors and Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, analytics, and visualization."

Sami added, "Test and measurement enterprises will use artificial intelligence (AI)-based analytics to model solutions that can make intelligent decisions, intensify human innovations, optimize costs, perfect operations that involve high precision, and perform many more tasks. Further, simulation and immersive visualization technologies will play a vital role in the achievement of immersive human-machine interaction in the industrial environment, which will help achieve safety and production optimization in a factory environment."

Industry 4.0 has enabled the convergence of the IT and OT landscapes, thereby presenting immense growth prospects to its market participants. Participants should:

Embrace Industry 4.0 as an extraordinarily beneficial advance that will enhance the efficient functioning of manufacturing processes and effective data sharing;

Pursue machine learning-powered condition monitoring solutions that will eliminate human error and deliver an effective form of predictive maintenance; and

Understand and prepare for the impact immersive visualization will have on end-user interaction with digital data.

Information Technology and Operations Technology (IT-OT) Convergence Powers the Global Industry 4.0 Market for Mechanical Test Applications is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Industrial research and analysis. It is available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

