IT Outsourcing Market Size to Grow by USD 117.24 Mn, Need to Optimize Business Processes to Drive Growth - Technavio

This report segments the IT outsourcing market by service (infrastructure outsourcing and application outsourcing) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT Outsourcing Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 117.24 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.12 % during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IT Outsourcing Market 2022-2026

IT Outsourcing Market: Market Segmentation

By service, the infrastructure outsourcing segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Infrastructure outsourcing includes solutions related to network and storage and applications related to cloud and virtualization. In addition, flexibility in infrastructure outsourcing enables enterprises to strengthen existing customer relationships, expand the customer base, and foster innovation. These factors will propel the market growth in the forecasted period.

By geography, APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as ease of virtualization and dynamic scaling. China and Japan are the key countries for the IT outsourcing market in APAC.

IT Outsourcing Market: Major Growth Drivers

The need to optimize business processes is driving the IT outsourcing market growth. Organizations need to innovate their product and service offerings. IT outsourcing helps them align their project management planning with their business objectives. Enterprises are under constant pressure to reduce the time to market, increase their profit margins, and optimize processes. Therefore, the need to reduce waste, improve processes, and maintain quality standards are driving the adoption of IT outsourcing services.

IT Outsourcing Market: Key Vendors

The IT outsourcing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Accenture Plc, Acora Ltd, Amdocs Ltd., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., ITC infotech India Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd, Unisys Corp., Wipro Ltd., Xerox Holdings Corp., and Larsen and Toubro Ltd. are some of the key vendors operating in the market.

IT Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market share is expected to increase by USD 281.25 billion from 2021 to 2026.

IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The IT operation analytics (ITOA) market share is expected to increase by USD 45.21 billion from 2021 to 2026.

IT Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.12% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 117.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Acora Ltd, Amdocs Ltd., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., ITC infotech India Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd, Unisys Corp., Wipro Ltd., Xerox Holdings Corp., and Larsen and Toubro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

6. Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Service

6.3 Infrastructure outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026

6.4 Application outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Service

7. Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Volume driver - External factors

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Accenture Plc

11.4 Capgemini Service SAS

11.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

11.6 HCL Technologies Ltd.

11.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

11.8 International Business Machines Corp.

11.9 Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

11.10 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

11.11 Tech Mahindra Ltd.

11.12 Wipro Ltd.

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

