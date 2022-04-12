IT Outsourcing Market size to Grow by USD 97.51 billion | Accenture Plc and Capgemini Service SAS Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Access our detailed 120-page report with exhibits on "IT Outsourcing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024". View Our Report Snapshot

Major Five IT Outsourcing Companies and their Offerings:

Capgemini Service SAS - The company offers various IT outsourcing services, such as consulting services, to identify, build and carry through transformation programs; technology services, to design, develop and implement a wide range of technology projects; outsourcing services, to manage IT systems for applications and infrastructures of a client and their associated business processes; and local professional services, to provide consulting services for infrastructure, applications, engineering, testing and operations.

The company offers application outsourcing services such as design, development, testing, and implementation services. HCL Technologies Ltd. - The company provides managed services related to the IT industry. These services help organizations to manage growth and meet capacity needs, associated software technology along with complex infrastructure and managing storage assets. HCL Technologies provides an entire suite of managed application services for the IT industry.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. - The company offers IT outsourcing services such as consulting, cloud and infrastructure services, assurance services, cyber defense resiliency services, and application development and management services.

IT Outsourcing Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Government - size and forecast 2019-2024

BFSI - size and forecast 2019-2024

Telecommunications - size and forecast 2019-2024

Energy and utilities - size and forecast 2019-2024

Manufacturing - size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail - size and forecast 2019-2024

Media and entertainment - size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - size and forecast 2019-2024

IT Outsourcing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the IT outsourcing market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America also has a high potential market for IT outsourcing. The ease of virtualization and dynamic scaling will drive the growth of cloud-based services. These factors will drive the IT outsourcing market growth in this region during the forecast period.

IT Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 97.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

