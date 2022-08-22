IT Outsourcing Market Size to Grow by USD 97.51 billion with 37% of the contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The rising need to optimize business processes is anticipated to influence the market's growth positively during the projected period. Capacity optimization, lead time, cost reduction, as well as profit incrementation can be achieved by IT outsourcing services. These services enhance the processes of an organization by improving resource control, which improves the productivity and efficiency of the firm. The need to improve processes, reduce waste, and maintain quality standards will drive the adoption of IT outsourcing services in the forecast period.

The rising need to optimize business processes is anticipated to influence the market's growth positively during the projected period. Capacity optimization, lead time, cost reduction, as well as profit incrementation can be achieved by IT outsourcing services. These services enhance the processes of an organization by improving resource control, which improves the productivity and efficiency of the firm. The need to improve processes, reduce waste, and maintain quality standards will drive the adoption of IT outsourcing services in the forecast period. Market Challenge: One of the key challenges to the global IT outsourcing market growth is the data privacy and security risks in cloud-based services. Cyber attackers can easily gain access to cloud-based data storage systems as cloud-based infrastructure is based on open architecture and shared resources. Vendors should also follow the regulatory guidelines for cloud security management, which might limit the market growth in the forecast period.

To learn about additional key market dynamics and their impact analysis. View our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation Highlights:

The IT outsourcing market report is segmented by End-user (Government, BFSI, Telecommunications, Energy and utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Media and entertainment, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Regional Opportunities: 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for IT outsourcing in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America is another potential market for IT outsourcing. The ease of virtualization and dynamic scaling will drive the growth of cloud-based services, which will facilitate the IT outsourcing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The IT outsourcing market share growth by the government segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing digitization plays a vital role in government sectors as it decreases the cost of using IT services and other aligned services. This will support the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

Request for PDF Sample for segment-wise market share contribution and regional opportunities

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Accenture Plc



Capgemini Service SAS



Fujitsu Ltd.



HCL Technologies Ltd.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.



International Business Machines Corp.



Larsen & Toubro Ltd.



Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.



Tech Mahindra Ltd.



and Wipro Ltd.

Access more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Download PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

Human Resource Outsourcing Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Document Outsourcing Market by Outsourcing Services and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market by Sourcing, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Research and Development Outsourcing Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

IT Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 97.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio