IT Partners Predict Bullish 2022 Outlook; Increasing Headwinds Possible by end of 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Global Touch released its new survey results from its "Partner Outlook Survey™", which highlight how the largest IT partners generating more than $87 Billion in revenues are viewing 2022 opportunities and challenges.

Key findings include:

Near Term: Partners remain bullish on a strong 2022.

Longer Term: Not all partners and their IT technology company suppliers are balancing a combination of:

Performing consistently with revenue pipelines.



Transforming into the next generation of consumption and multi-cloud era.

This edition of Partner Outlook focuses on near- and longer-term issues that may impact partner revenue due to potentially shifting tides in the business-to-business market. The participating partners reported:

· Inverted book-to-bill ratio exacerbated by the supply chain, which is slowing partner-services delivery, and delayed achievement for required customer outcomes to be gained through technology.

Product pricing hikes and rising costs of talent.

Economic insecurities caused by concerns over a possible economic slowdown and recession and the Russian-Ukraine war.

Evolving cyber security concerns, which are an opportunity and risk.

"Partners are reporting choppy market conditions to differing degrees around the world," said Denise Sangster, President & CEO of Global Touch, Inc., a partner strategy and transformational go-to-market organization focusing on the global B2B IT industry. "IT partners have a unique lens into what's going on with business customers and typically see issues months before trends are set." While this quarter's Partner Outlook Survey results are generally positive, there are potential headwinds found in the results. The severity of possible headwinds can often be tempered by early and proactive moves by partners with their key IT companies to address emerging challenges and economic conditions. If ignored or action is delayed, two scenarios are possible:

Partners' sales pipeline might be negatively impacted.

Transformational partners' readiness into what's next achieved through innovative technology and next generation skills is slowed.

The Partner Outlook Survey results are available by subscription. For further details about this edition's results or a subscription, please email us at [email protected].

